Amber Heard Planning Hollywood Comeback After Ugly Legal Drama With Ex Johnny Depp? Report Makes Shocking Claims

Amber Heard is reportedly eager to return to Hollywood but is finding it difficult as the industry continues to favor her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

The 39-year-old Rum Diary actress has been living in Spain since her legal defeat in 2022, when Depp, 61, won a defamation lawsuit against her. The jury awarded Depp 10.35 million USD in damages, while Heard received $2 million in a countersuit. The case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed in which Heard claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The ex-couple later settled the case, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp 1 million USD, which he donated to charity.

Despite reinventing her life in Spain, reports claim that she is determined to return to acting but on her own terms. She reportedly wants to take on a producer role similar to Depp’s and has been making pitches across the industry.

“She wants to make a splashy comeback, and she's raising eyebrows at the same time because she insists on calling the shots and being a producer like Johnny has been. Amber's making all kinds of pitches, but it's not turning out the way she expected,” an insider told Radar Online.

“It's becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain, and she's happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way,” the source added.

Her representatives deny any obstacles in her path, insisting her career is still thriving. However, insiders told the publication that Hollywood’s top names remain loyal to Depp, who is doing well in his career.

Depp is currently filming Day Drinker alongside Penélope Cruz and has gained attention for his dramatically different appearance, sporting gray hair and a beard. His new "mature" look has drawn praise from fans and colleagues, and he is rumored to be in talks for a return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

For Heard, seeing Depp's growing popularity has reportedly been difficult. “She’ll never forgive him,” the source said. “And they’ll never forgive each other.”

The former couple split in 2016 after 15 months of marriage.

