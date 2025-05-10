Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Taylor Swift Gets Official Summon in 400M USD Lawsuit; Will She Attend?

Taylor Swift has been served with a subpoena as part of the mounting legal battle between actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni, fueled by friction regarding the movie It Ends With Us.

Although Swift's name has joined the legal battle, her representatives have categorically dismissed any significant involvement in the production. Her representatives state that she was only connected with licensing her song My Tears Ricochet.

They underscored that she played no role in casting, creative input, or editing and only watched the film weeks after it had been released to the public, owing to her touring schedule during 2023 and 2024. This follows Baldoni's accusations against Swift about creating pressure on him to accept script changes.

According to Variety, Swift's spokesperson said, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

Even though she is not named as a defendant, Swift is mentioned in the documents and is suspected of being Lively's unidentified friend, as cited by the actor. Therefore, the Karma singer is added to the court proceedings. Her representatives criticized the subpoena as a publicity stunt meant to create publicity through her association with the scandal.

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," said Swift's spokesperson.

Isabela Ferrer, who is featured in the movie, asserted that Taylor Swift played a role in getting her involved in the project, although this has not been officially confirmed. The controversy began in December 2024 when Blake Lively made allegations of se*ual harassment against Justin Baldoni. Since then, there has been a series of lawsuits exchanged between the two.

