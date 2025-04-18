Justin Bieber Faces Claims of Behaving Strangely With Wife Hailey Amid Divorce Rumors as Kiss With Sexyy Red Goes Viral

Sexyy Red slams the fans who claimed that Justin Bieber isn’t as happy with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as he seemed in the video that went viral online. In the clip that surfaced on the internet, the Peaches singer was seen laughing, giggling, and kissing Red while donning a white hoodie, brown fur coat, and a yellow cap. The fans were quick to notice the pop icon’s wide smile, and they went on to share their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

One of the users wrote that the new dad in town “don’t be smiling like that” with his partner. However, defending Bieber’s marriage, Red was quick to reply, “Yes, he do!!”

The rapper did not reply to every comment where the users questioned Bieber over his marriage to the Rhode founder. Another fan mentioned in the post that the musician looked “happier” with the rapper than he has ever been with the runway model. The third netizen stated that the Baby crooner never had “genuine smiles” with Hailey and needed this “night out.”

The rapper shared a post on her Instagram account, alongside the caption that read, “My two personalities. Thank you for coming, friend @justinbieber.” The singer, too, shared the clips on his account, and Hailey Bieber reacted to them by dropping heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

According to the sources, Baldwin-Bieber was present at the venue too, along with her husband and the rapper, as the singer was spotted in the same outfit as the one he was wearing in the pictures with the Rhode founder, posted on Tuesday night.

The duo was spotted taking an exit from West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant.

