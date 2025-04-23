Kanye West’s ‘Super Loud’ Casting Call Offends Neighbors Amid Shocking Incest Revelation; Multiple Complaints Filed

Trigger Warning: Mentions of murder and sexual abuse

Kanye West has found himself in yet another controversial situation. The rapper came into the spotlight after he advertised a super loud casting calls in Los Angeles, which has not sat well with the neighbors, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

The publication reported that Ye placed the casting call in LA’s Larchmont area, in which he mentioned seeking “AFRICAN AMERICAN MALES” for his “hooligan choir” that has set up shop in a warehouse near an elementary school.

The ad also reportedly stated that the rapper required the prospects not to be “fat” and that they must wear all black and have a skin complexion similar to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs . Among other conditions, the ad required participants to be “COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS,” according to the publication.

An insider revealed to the outlet that residents in the area are reportedly frustrated on a near-daily basis due to extremely loud sounds coming from a PA system outside the warehouse where the auditions are being held.

The publication was also told that the rapper’s songs — Carnival and Black Skinhead — are being played repeatedly on the speakers, causing the walls of nearby houses to reverberate.

The insider also reportedly shared that Black men with shaved heads, dressed in all black, are seen standing in military formation as they audition. West has not yet made an appearance on set, according to the sources.

Neighbors have reportedly complained about the noise by calling the Los Angeles Police Department repeatedly, but they told the outlet that the police have allegedly done nothing about it.

Sources told the outlet that swastikas have been drawn on the side of the warehouse, in clear view of the elementary school, potentially exposing children to the disturbing imagery.

A law enforcement insiders told the publication that the LAPD received nearly a dozen noise and disturbance complaint calls in the last 60 days related to the warehouse where Ye is “doing business for an upcoming event."

Police also revealed to the outlet that they received a couple of other calls reporting swastikas spray-painted on the warehouse. Only one was found on a wall, and an investigation has been launched. Authorities are currently looking into the complaints regarding noise and disturbances.

This controversy comes amid West shocking netizens by sharing a disturbing post on X about an inappropriate personal encounter with his cousin when they were children, according to reports. The tweet also implied that he feels guilty in connection with his cousin’s incarceration for murder.

The tweet read: “Perhaps in my self-centered mess, I felt it was my fault that I showed him those magazines when he was 6 and we acted out what we saw.”

ALSO READ: What Does Justin Bieber's Pastor Have to Do With His Shrinking Friend Circle Amid Exit From Personal Brand? Source Reveals