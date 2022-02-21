Kanye West lists everyone he has 'beef' with; Adds 'the whole cast of SNL' and Corey Gamble

A dose of the Kanye West spill sesh on Instagram has now become a staple. In a new post, the Famous rapper uploaded a screengrab of a supposed list of "Kanye Beefs" which name-dropped a gala of celebrities and brands, from Taylor Swift to Louis Vuitton many of Kanye's past and present quibbles made the list including ex Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson.

The Donda rapper has been on a streak online, posting left and right about Kim Kardashian and particularly her recent romance SNL cast member Pete Davidson. In his recent post, Kanye made fun of a "Kanye Beefs" list and wrote, "Come on guys… This list is twice as long," the rapper had his own input on the list and added a few names in his caption as he wrote, "Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama the whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals."

However, Kanye emphasized that "Skete" should be on the list even though the list did mention Pete Davidson. He also added "any and all corny s**t in general," to his list of "beefs". Then steering on to another plane, Kanye asked the Chicago natives to explain to the rest of the world what "Skete" actually meant to Kanye and other Chicago-ians while growing up and added, "It’s up for everybody!!!!!" Kanye also out of the blue declared, "Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!"

Meanwhile, the Praise God rapper has recently stirred up Kard-Jen clan drama as in another Instagram post, Kanye grilled Kris Jenner's partner Corey Gamble and accused him of cheating on the mama bear and even labelled him as "godless."

