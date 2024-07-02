Katy Perry Cleans Previous Diamond Certification Awards Ahead Of Woman's World Release; See HERE

Katy Perry is making sure her earlier records are clean and taken care of. On social media, the Teenage Dreams singer shared a video of her cleaning her house ahead of her upcoming single. In the video, Perry was seen scrubbing and cleaning her Diamond Certification awards that she had received for her earlier hit tunes. Perry showcased her six marvelous accolades as she scrubbed them clean and made sure they stayed bejeweled. Meanwhile, Katy Perry’s new song, Woman’s World, will be out on July 11, 2024.

Katy Perry cleans up her earlier Diamond Certification Accolades

Before launching a new song, Katy Perry makes sure her older ones are taken care of. On Monday, July 1, 2024, the 39-year-old chart-topping pop star gave fans an insight into her home life, specifically how she manages some of her existing honors. In a video shared on TikTok and Instagram, Perry used cleaning spray and a cloth to clean five of her six Recording Industry Association of America diamond awards.

She captioned the clip, in which she can be heard chewing gum while sprucing up her collection of honors. "I just did some house cleaning this weekend. hbu." She accompanied her caption with many diamond emojis. In the video, she donned a washed leather jacket and shorts. She completed her look with a vivid orange cap. She demonstrated that she isn't afraid to get her silver-painted nails dirty while giving her plaques some TLC.

Meanwhile, Perry won the Diamond Award for the singles California Gurls, Roar, Firework, Dark Horse, Teenage Dream, and E.T. Each of the six singles has already sold millions of copies. According to the RIAA's website, both Teenage Dream and E.T. were formally certified diamonds this week.

Katy Perry’s upcoming single

Katy Perry is finally back and ready to pop off this summer! The 39-year-old Firework singer has announced her new track, Woman's World. The song will be released on July 11, alongside a music video on July 12. The new song will be the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album, which has yet to be confirmed.

Perry revealed a clip of the sultry music on TikTok and Instagram before it’s release. In the video, she was seen lip-syncing to the words "se*y, confident, so intelligent, she is heaven-sent, so soft, so strong." She wore a white mesh bikini and metal boots, both of which are included in the new single's artwork. Meanwhile, Woman's World will also be Perry's first release since her fifth studio album, Smile, which launched in 2020.

