Katy Perry Left in Shock After Fan Faints on Stage Mid-Show, Her Sweet Gesture is Winning Praise

Katy Perry showed a heartfelt gesture during her Detroit concert on Saturday. The musician, who is currently in the midst of her Lifetimes Tour, performed in North America on August 2, where the event took an emotional turn. The Roar singer invited a fan to join her, who, within a couple of moments, fainted on stage.

Advertisement

As the fan, who was later identified as McKenna, collapsed, Perry halted her performance and calmly asked for medical assistance.

Katy Perry rushes to help a collapsed fan

During the concert, as a young fan fainted on the stage, Perry made sure to be by her side until after the medics arrived. The singer also asked the crowd to cheer for McKenna.

Once the young one was fine, the musician announced, “McKenna’s doing great by the way,” before resuming the concert. She also went on to say, “Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling."

The clip from the concert went viral on the internet. An attendee of the concert dropped the video, where McKenna collapses, and Perry immediately joins her, putting the fan’s head in her lap. As the moment went viral, the fans hailed the musician’s act, calling her a “humanitarian.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Perry recently made headlines after she was spotted with the former Canadian President, Justin Trudeau, on a date. A day later, the politician also attended the musician’s Lifetimes Tour concert in Montreal. The romance speculations between the pair sparked amid Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom after their 9-year relationship.

Despite the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Perry breaking up, they have been co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove.

As for the musician’s upcoming shows, Perry will perform in Toronto, at the Scotiabank Arena, on August 6.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Dating History: From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom, List of Men Singer Has Been in Relationship with Over the Years