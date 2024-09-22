‘Keeping Her Close’: Dakota Fanning Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Herself During I Am Sam Premiere

Dakota Fanning surely made us go Aww! when she posted a picture from her childhood. In the photo, she appeared to be at the premiere of her first film project I Am Sam’s premiere which also starred acclaimed actors, Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Fanning shared the adorable photo on September 21, Saturday. In the photo, she donned a yellow satin dress with a bow on it and black Mary Jane shoes with white tights.

The biggest highlight of the picture was her wide smile that lit up her face. She kept the caption sweet and short by writing, “i am sam premiere 2001. always thinking of this tiny girl, and keeping her close.”

The 2001 movie also featured Laura Dern, Dianne West, Brad Silverman, Loretta Devine, Marin Hinkle, Richard Schiff, Stanley DeSantis, Mary Steenburgen, and many more.

The movie is about a specially-abled individual, Sam (Played by Penn) who raises his daughter, Lucy Diamond (Played by Fanning), and has to fight to keep her custody.

Fanning’s performance garnered praise and at such a young age she earned a Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/ Actress and a nomination for the Screen Actor Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

While conversing with people in June, she talked about her experience as a child star in Hollywood and shared advice for the young stars in the industry. The actress mentioned that as long as one loves it, they are in the correct place.

Fanning continued, “Sometimes you're working in a cold, wet forest, and if you can still have fun there, then you're on the right track."

As far as her upcoming career endeavors go, the Uptown Girls star appeared in Netflix’s Perfect Couple series which was released on September 5. Along with her, many other stars including Eve Hewson, Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khattar, Isabel Adjani, Meghan Fahy, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, and many more also star in it.

The series follows a thrilling storyline about a lavish wedding that turns into a disaster after a body is found just hours before the nuptials. All the attendees at the ceremony are considered suspect.

