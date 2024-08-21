‘Kids Are A Top Priority’ For Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Amid Divorce Filing, Source Reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have always focused on the value of family, and despite their recent divorce filing, their children remain their top priority. Lopez recently filed for divorce from Affleck after more than two years of marriage, but both stars are determined to keep their blended family a priority as per PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, August 20, multiple sources confirmed that Jennifer Lopez had filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple, who legally married in July 2022, has been navigating their relationship for years, dating back to their first romance in 2003.

The divorce filing specified April 26 as the official separation date. Despite the split, sources close to the couple insist that their five children are still their top priority.

A source told PEOPLE that, "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been." Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez has continued to spend time with Affleck's children despite the divorce filing's stated separation date. Lopez was spotted on Sunday, August 11, visiting Affleck's Brentwood rental home. During her visit, she took Affleck's son, Samuel, to the mall.

Lopez and Affleck's children formed a close bond earlier this summer. Lopez and Affleck attended Samuel's graduation ceremony and party in June. The couple also attended one of Samuel's basketball games earlier that month.

In July, Lopez was seen walking arm in arm with Violet in the Hamptons. A source told PEOPLE that the two "really enjoy each other's company" and "seem so happy to be spending this time together." Violet was also spotted wearing a pink-and-white Dolce & Gabbana dress on August 9, which appeared to be the same one Lopez wore on a date night with Affleck.

Despite their separation, Lopez and Affleck have made it clear that their children are their top priority. According to a source, "Lopez tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken." Her love for the children, however, has remained constant. Lopez attended Violet's high school graduation in May, alongside Affleck, Garner, and their blended families.

Lopez used Affleck's 52nd birthday, on Thursday, August 15, to show her love for their blended family. On that day, Lopez and Garner paid Affleck a visit at his Brentwood rental home.

