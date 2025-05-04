Kylie Jenner Proves She's BEST Girlfriend to Timothée Chalamet; Did You Notice THIS Detail in Her Latest Update?
Kylie Jenner shares sizzling hot pictures of herself while wearing a cap with the Knicks logo on it. Read on.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are the ultimate IT couple of Hollywood. Now, in the latest update, it seems that she is keeping her love alive while vacationing in Miami. The diva donned a special cap which is significant to the actor.
The Kardashians star shared a carousel post from her getaway, where she posed in a sizzling hot bikini and a cute dress. But her mirror selfies caught everyone’s attention for one detail.
In the snaps, Jenner was seen wearing a New York Knicks cap, which is seemingly a nod to Chalamet, who is a fan of the team.
In the selfie, Kylie Cosmetics founder also donned a shiny silver bangle that stood out, along with the cap.
Apart from the Bikini snaps, the reality show star also added pictures of herself smiling as she sat in a boat with her hair blowing by the wind. She donned a backless mini dress. She topped that look by wearing the same silver bangle and ring. She captioned the post with, "I love it here.”
Jenner, who was joined by Hailey Bieber on their Miami trip, also took to her Instagram stories to give candid glimpses.
As far as Jenner and Chalamet go, the couple has been dating since 2023. Her latest nod to the Academy Award-nominated actor appeared after they were seen at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on April 30, in Los Angeles, per People magazine.
The lovebirds shared adorable moments as they sat together courtside. Jenner was reportedly seen holding her beau’s arms, while he kept his hand on her thigh.
