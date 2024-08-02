Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pays For Employee's Botox Bills; READ

Kylie Jenner, the fashion mogul, entrepreneur, and reality TV star has never been secretive about her plastic surgery journey or having cosmetic changes on her. Apart from being generous with her makeup products and lip kits, she is quite serious about offering payments to her employees for their botox treatment.

Kylie is known for having a kind heart. The mother of two has been in the fashion and beauty industry for a long time. While she gifts her lip kits once in a while to her employees, as per new reports, she is now signing cheques for their cosmetic injectables, and more.

Kylie Jenner’s generosity towards her employees

According to an insider, Kylie Jenner’s ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ team and her nannies are getting under the knife at her expense. The close source gushed about the entrepreneur to Life & Style, “She’s incredibly generous. From her Kylie Cosmetics team to her nannies, everyone can indulge in Botox and injectables at her expense. It’s a major perk of working for her, and folks feel truly fortunate to be on her team.”

Despite having a glamorous look, Kylie had once shared that one must love their natural beauty the most. So, even though her employees are taking cosmetic enhancements’ help to get a glam look, the Kardashians star often reminds them to appreciate their beauty as well.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she soon caught the media’s attention because of her stunning and mature looks. It started with her fuller lips which became a gossip mill in 2015. Later, Kylie accepted that she wanted a plumpy pout as she struggled with having confidence in her appearance and went with a lip job. Soon, that escalated to spinning more rumors about her nose job, and more surgeries.

Previously, the Kardashians star shared her experience with Botox and admitted how she regrets taking that decision to go under various changes in her body, including having a boob job at the age of 19. These reports made her media’s center of attention as she became more and more a subject of gossip.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan’s experience with cosmetic surgeries

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for being the glamorous selves but they have also talked about their cosmetic enhancement journey openly. Kim Kardashian has been rumored to have lip, cheek fillers, breast-butt implants, and more. However, the reality TV star has only admitted to having Botox. Once in an interview with Allure, she shared talking about getting Botox and not fillers, "But I've chilled, actually. No filler. Never filled either one, ever.”

In another episode of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when the divas were asked to sing, Kim joked by saying, “Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can’t….”

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner have often been accused and scrutinized for going through several facial restructures. Admittingly Khloe once opened up about it and told Cohen, “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.” She further added, "I've done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

Well, what are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner being generous with paying her employees’ Botox bills? Let us know your thoughts about Kardashain-Jenner’s journey with cosmetic enhancements.

