Lana Condor Says Married Life with Anthony De La Torre is 'Hard But the Best' 4 Months After Surprise Wedding

Lana Condor is enjoying married life after tying the knot with longtime partner Anthony De La Torre in October last year. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star recently attended the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, where she shared her thoughts on marriage.

Condor described marriage as both “hard but the best” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been the best. We’ve been together for almost like10 years. It is hard, but it is best. I don’t want to be with anyone else. I don’t want to create a life with anyone else but him,” she said.

The actress revealed that she has legally changed her last name to include De La Torre’s. “I kept my last name, but I added also his,” she shared. However, she admitted that completing all the legal paperwork has been a challenge.

“But who wants to go to the DMV?” she joked, adding, “Everyone tells you weddings are crazy, you won’t remember them. No one tells you the nitty-gritty legality of it.”

Condor and De La Torre got married in an intimate ceremony at the Serra Retreat Centre in Malibu, surrounded by close family and friends. They had been engaged since January 2022 before officially tying the knot in October 2024.

Lana Condor also shared a key rule in their marriage that helps strengthen their relationship. “Our rule is to never go to bed angry with each other, which is harder said than done. But ultimately, it makes a huge difference,” she told People.

Despite their strong bond, the couple has very different tastes in movies. Condor shared that while they are similar in many ways, their movie preferences don’t always match. She enjoys thrillers and slasher films, while De La Torre prefers lighthearted movies like Paddington the Bear.

On the professional front, Condor recently appeared in the action-thriller Valiant One. She also has upcoming projects, including Ballerina Overdrive and Worth the Wait.