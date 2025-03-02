BRIT Awards 2025 Pay Wholesome Tribute To Late Liam Payne; Louis Tomlinson REACTS

This year’s BRIT Awards had many memorable moments, but among all, one will surely hold a special place in the audience’s hearts. During the awards ceremony, Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024, was given a heartfelt tribute.

During the event, held on March 1, 2025, at The O2 Arena, Jack Whitehall, who hosted the show introduced the late singer.

He said, “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world.” The host shared that last year in October, people woke up the news that devastated them which was about Liam Payne’s passing away tragically.

While looking back at One Direction alum’s achievements, Whitehall praised him by saying, “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.”

The host shared that they had an incredible memory of Payne at the BRITs and that night they, “celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

After this, a wholesome clip, which consisted of many beautiful memories was shown to the audience. Check out the video below:

Louis Tomlison reacted to this tribute and shared a tweet on X stating, “Thank you @BRITs . Beautiful tribute. Miss you always brother x.”

For the unaware, the Bedroom Floor singer passed away on October 16, 2024, reportedly at CasaSur Palermo Hotel, situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

After the shocking news about the singer’s death rilled, many people grieved globally on various social media platforms. Many of his fans still talk about the late vocalist and the impact he had on them.