NAACP Image Awards 2025 Complete Winner List: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Keke Palmer and More Honored
Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Keke Palmer were among the big winners at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. Check out the full list of winners from the prestigious awards ceremony.
The 56th NAACP Image Awards, held on February 22, 2025, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, celebrated outstanding achievements in film, television, music, literature, and podcasts by people of color. The event was broadcast live on BET and CBS. See the NAACP Image Awards Full Winners List below:
Entertainer of the Year
Keke Palmer (Winner)
Cynthia Erivo
Kendrick Lamar
Kevin Hart
Shannon Sharpe
Outstanding Album
Cowboy Carter: Beyoncé (Winner)
Alligator Bites Never Heal: Doechii
Cape Town to Cairo: PJ Morton
Coming Home: Usher
Glorious: GloRilla
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Residuals: Chris Brown (Winner)
16 CARRIAGES: Beyoncé
Here We Go (Uh Oh): Coco Jones
I Found You: PJ Morton
Saturn: SZA
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Mamushi: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Murdergram Deux: LL Cool J feat. Eminem
Noid: Tyler, the Creator
Yeah Glo!: GloRilla
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown (Winner)
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
October London
Usher
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Winner)
Coco Jones
Doechii
GloRilla
H.E.R.
Outstanding New Artist
Doechii (Winner)
Myles Smith
Samoht
Shaboozey
Tyla
Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration (Traditional)
Adam Blackstone & Fantasia: Summertime (Winner)
Leela James feat. Kenyon Dixon: Watcha Done Now
Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick: God Problems (Not by Power)
Muni Long & Mariah Carey: Made for Me
Sounds of Blackness feat. Jamecia Bennett & Buddy McLain: Thankful
Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz: Piece of My Heart (Winner)
FLO & GloRilla: In My Bag
GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore: RAIN DOWN ON ME
Usher & Burna Boy: Coming Home
Victoria Monét feat. Usher: SOS
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Live Breathe Fight: Tamela Mann (Winner)
Heart of a Human: DOE
Still Karen: Karen Clark Sheard
Sunny Days: Yolanda Adams
The Maverick Way Reimagined: Maverick City Music
Outstanding International Song
Hmmm: Chris Brown feat. Davido (Winner)
Close: Skip Marley
Jump: Tyla
Love Me JeJe: Tems
Piece of My Heart: Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Alright: Victoria Monét
Alter Ego (ALTERnate Version): Doechii, JT
Boy Bye: Chloe Bailey
Yeah Glo!: GloRilla
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack (Winner)
Bob Marley: One Love (Soundtrack)
Genius: MLK/X (Songs from the Original Series)
Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (Original Soundtrack)
The Book of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Working for Me: Tamela Mann (Winner)
Church Doors: Yolanda Adams
Do It Anyway: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
God Problems (Not by Power): Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick
I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer) MAJOR.
Outstanding Jazz Album
Creole Orchestra: Etienne Charles
Epic Cool: Kirk Whalum
Javon & Nikki Go to the Movies: Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni
On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute: Matthew Whitaker
Portrait: Samara Joy (Winner)
Outstanding Original Score for Television/Motion Picture
Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack) (Winner)
Challengers (Original Score)
Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The American Society of Magical Negroes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score)
Outstanding Motion Picture
The Six Triple Eight (Winner)
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bob Marley: One Love
The Piano Lesson
Wicked
Outstanding Actor In a Motion Picture
Martin Lawrence: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Winner)
André Holland: Exhibiting Forgiveness
Colman Domingo: Sing Sing
John David Washington: The Piano Lesson
Kingsley Ben-Adir: Bob Marley: One Love
Outstanding Actress In a Motion Picture
Kerry Washington: The Six Triple Eight (Winner)
Cynthia Erivo: Wicked
Lashana Lynch: Bob Marley: One Love
Lupita Nyong’o: A Quiet Place: Day One
Regina King: Shirley
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington: Gladiator II (Winner)
Brian Tyree Henry: The Fire Inside
Corey Hawkins: The Piano Lesson
David Alan Grier: The American Society of Magical Negroes
Samuel L. Jackson: The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Motion Picture
Ebony Obsidian: The Six Triple Eight
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Exhibiting Forgiveness
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Nickel Boys
Danielle Deadwyler: The Piano Lesson
Lynn Whitfield: Albany Road
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Sing Sing (Winner)
Albany Road
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Rob Peace
We Grown Now
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Emilia Pérez (Winner)
El lugar de la otra
Memoir of a Snail
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance In a Motion Picture
Ebony Obsidian: The Six Triple Eight (Winner)
Brandon Wilson: Nickel Boys
Clarence Maclin: Sing Sing
Danielle Deadwyler: The Piano Lesson
Ryan Destiny: The Fire Inside
Outstanding Ensemble Cast In a Motion Picture
The Six Triple Eight (Winner)
Bob Marley: One Love
The Book of Clarence
The Piano Lesson
Wicked
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Inside Out 2 (Winner)
Kung Fu Panda 4
Moana 2
Piece by Piece
The Wild Robot
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Motion Picture
Blue Ivy Carter: Mufasa: The Lion King (Winner)
Aaron Pierre: Mufasa: The Lion King
Anika Noni Rose: Mufasa: The Lion King
Ayo Edebiri: Inside Out 2
Lupita Nyong’o: The Wild Robot
Outstanding Short Form: Live Action
Superman Doesn’t Steal (Winner)
Chocolate with Sprinkles
Definitely Not a Monster
If They Took Us Back
My Brother & Me
Outstanding Short Form: Animated
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz 'Jackie Robinson' (Winner)
if (fy)
Nate & John
Self
Walk in the Light
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Motion Picture
Malcolm Washington: The Piano Lesson (Winner)
David Fortune: Color Book
RaMell Ross: Nickel Boys
Titus Kaphar: Exhibiting Forgiveness
Zoë Kravitz: Blink Twice
Outstanding Youth Performance In a Motion Picture
Skylar Aleece Smith: The Piano Lesson (Winner)
Anthony B. Jenkins: The Deliverance
Blake Cameron James: We Grown Now
Percy Daggs IV: Never Let Go
Jeremiah Daniels: Color Book
Outstanding Cinematography In a Motion Picture
Jomo Fray: Nickel Boys (Winner)
Andrés Arochi: Longlegs
Justin Derry: She Taught Love
Lachlan Milne: Exhibiting Forgiveness
Rob Hardy: The Book of Clarence
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (Winner)
How to Die Alone
Poppa’s House
The Neighborhood
The Upshaws
Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series
Damon Wayans: Poppa’s House (Winner)
Cedric The Entertainer: The Neighborhood
David Alan Grier: St. Denis Medical
Delroy Lindo: UnPrisoned
Mike Epps: The Upshaws
Outstanding Actress In a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary (Winner)
Ayo Edebiri: The Bear
Kerry Washington: UnPrisoned
Natasha Rothwell: How to Die Alone
Tichina Arnold: The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series
Damon Wayans Jr.: Poppa’s House (Winner)
Giancarlo Esposito: The Gentlemen
Kenan Thompson: Saturday Night Live
Tyler James Williams: Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis: Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series
Danielle Pinnock: Ghosts (Winner)
Ego Nwodim: Saturday Night Live
Janelle James: Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
Wanda Sykes: The Upshaws
Outstanding Drama Series
Cross (Winner)
9-1-1
Bel-Air
Found
Reasonable Doubt
Outstanding Actor In a Drama Series
Michael Rainey Jr.: Power Book II: Ghost (Winner)
Aldis Hodge: Cross
Donald Glover: Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Harold Perrineau: FROM
Jabari Banks: Bel-Air
Outstanding Actress In a Drama Series
Queen Latifah: The Equalizer (Winner)
Angela Bassett: 9-1-1
Emayatzy Corinealdi: Reasonable Doubt
Shanola Hampton: Found
Zoe Saldaña: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series
Cliff 'Method Man' Smith: Power Book II: Ghost (Winner)
Adrian Holmes: Bel-Air
Isaiah Mustafa: Cross
Jacob Latimore: The Chi
Morris Chestnut: Reasonable Doubt
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield: The Chi (Winner)
Adjoa Andoh: Bridgerton
Coco Jones: Bel-Air
Golda Rosheuvel: Bridgerton
Lorraine Toussaint: The Equalizer
Outstanding Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)
Genius: MLK/X
Griselda
Rebel Ridge
The Madness
Outstanding Actor In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie
Aaron Pierre: Rebel Ridge (Winner)
Colman Domingo: The Madness
Kelvin Harrison Jr.: Genius: MLK/X
Kevin Hart: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Laurence Fishburne: Clipped
Outstanding Actress In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie
Naturi Naughton: Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie (Winner)
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Sanaa Lathan: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Sofía Vergara: Griselda
Uzo Aduba: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie
Samuel L. Jackson: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)
Don Cheadle: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Luke James: Them: The Scare
Ron Cephas Jones: Genius: MLK/X
Terrence Howard: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie
Taraji P. Henson: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)
Brandy Norwood: Descendants: The Rise of Red
Jayme Lawson: Genius: MLK/X
Loretta Devine — Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love
Sanaa Lathan — Young. Wild. Free.
Outstanding News/Information: Series Or Special
The ReidOut (Winner)
Black Men’s Summit
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Laura Coates Live
News Night with Abby Phillip
Outstanding Talk Series
The Jennifer Hudson Show (Winner)
Hart to Heart
Sherri
Tamron Hall Show
The Shop Season 7
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Or Game Show: Series
Celebrity Family Feud (Winner)
Password
Rhythm + Flow
The Real Housewives of Potomac
Tia Mowry: My Next Act
Outstanding Variety Show: Series Or Special
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Winner)
BET Awards 2024
Deon Cole: Ok, Mister
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Children’s Program
Gracie’s Corner (Winner)
Craig of the Creek
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Outstanding Performance By a Youth: Series, Special, Television Movie Or Limited–Series
Leah Sava Jeffries: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Winner)
Caleb Elijah: Cross
Graceyn Hollingsworth: Gracie’s Corner
Melody Hurd: Cross
TJ Mixson: The Madness
Outstanding Host In a Talk Or News/Information: Series Or Special: Individual Or Ensemble
Jennifer Hudson: The Jennifer Hudson Show (Winner)
Abby Phillip: NewsNight with Abby Phillip
Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Joy Reid: The Reidout
Sherri Shepherd: Sherri
Outstanding Host In a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show Or Variety: Series Or Special: Individual Or Ensemble
Keke Palmer: Password (Winner)
Alfonso Ribeiro: Dancing With the Stars
Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
Steve Harvey: Celebrity Family Feud
Taraji P. Henson: BET Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Performance
Marlon Wayans: Bel-Air (Winner)
Ayo Edebiri: Saturday Night Live
Cree Summer: Abbott Elementary
Keegan-Michael Key: Abbott Elementary
Maya Rudolph: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Animated Series
Gracie’s Corner (Winner)
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Everybody Still Hates Chris
Iwájú
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Television
Cree Summer: Rugrats (Winner)
Angela Bassett: Orion and the Dark
Cree Summer: The Legend of Vox Machina
Dawnn Lewis: Star Trek: Lower Decks
Keke Palmer: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
Outstanding Short Form Series Or Special: Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary
The Prince of Death Row Records (Winner)
In the Margins
NCAA Basketball on CBS Sports
Roots of Resistance
SC Featured
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Television
Ayo Edebiri: The Bear (Winner)
Diarra Kilpatrick: Diarra From Detroit
Maurice Williams: The Madness
Thembi L. Banks: Young. Wild. Free.
Vince Staples: The Vince Staples Show
Outstanding Documentary: Film
Luther: Never Too Much (Winner)
Daughters
Frida
King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones
The Greatest Night in Pop
Outstanding Documentary: Television
Black Barbie: A Documentary (Winner)
Black Twitter: A People’s History
Gospel
Simone Biles Rising
Sprint
Outstanding Short Form Documentary: Film
How to Sue the Klan (Winner)
Camille A. Brown: Giant Steps
Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call
Judging Juries
Silent Killer
Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year
Shirley Raines (Winner)
Kai Cenat
Keith Lee
RaeShanda Lias
Tony Baker
The Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award
Jotaka Eaddy (Winner)
Vanguard Award
Essence (Winner)
