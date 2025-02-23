NAACP Image Awards 2025 Complete Winner List: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Keke Palmer and More Honored

The 56th NAACP Image Awards, held on February 22, 2025, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, celebrated outstanding achievements in film, television, music, literature, and podcasts by people of color. The event was broadcast live on BET and CBS. See the NAACP Image Awards Full Winners List below:

Entertainer of the Year

Keke Palmer (Winner)

Cynthia Erivo

Kendrick Lamar

Kevin Hart

Shannon Sharpe

Outstanding Album

Cowboy Carter: Beyoncé (Winner)

Alligator Bites Never Heal: Doechii

Cape Town to Cairo: PJ Morton

Coming Home: Usher

Glorious: GloRilla

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Residuals: Chris Brown (Winner)

16 CARRIAGES: Beyoncé

Here We Go (Uh Oh): Coco Jones

I Found You: PJ Morton

Saturn: SZA

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Mamushi: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Murdergram Deux: LL Cool J feat. Eminem

Noid: Tyler, the Creator

Yeah Glo!: GloRilla

Outstanding Male Artist

Chris Brown (Winner)

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

October London

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Winner)

Coco Jones

Doechii

GloRilla

H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

Doechii (Winner)

Myles Smith

Samoht

Shaboozey

Tyla

Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration (Traditional)

Adam Blackstone & Fantasia: Summertime (Winner)

Leela James feat. Kenyon Dixon: Watcha Done Now

Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick: God Problems (Not by Power)

Muni Long & Mariah Carey: Made for Me

Sounds of Blackness feat. Jamecia Bennett & Buddy McLain: Thankful

Outstanding Duo, Group Or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz: Piece of My Heart (Winner)

FLO & GloRilla: In My Bag

GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore: RAIN DOWN ON ME

Usher & Burna Boy: Coming Home

Victoria Monét feat. Usher: SOS

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Live Breathe Fight: Tamela Mann (Winner)

Heart of a Human: DOE

Still Karen: Karen Clark Sheard

Sunny Days: Yolanda Adams

The Maverick Way Reimagined: Maverick City Music

Outstanding International Song

Hmmm: Chris Brown feat. Davido (Winner)

Close: Skip Marley

Jump: Tyla

Love Me JeJe: Tems

Piece of My Heart: Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Not Like Us: Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Alright: Victoria Monét

Alter Ego (ALTERnate Version): Doechii, JT

Boy Bye: Chloe Bailey

Yeah Glo!: GloRilla

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack (Winner)

Bob Marley: One Love (Soundtrack)

Genius: MLK/X (Songs from the Original Series)

Reasonable Doubt (Season 2) (Original Soundtrack)

The Book of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Working for Me: Tamela Mann (Winner)

Church Doors: Yolanda Adams

Do It Anyway: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

God Problems (Not by Power): Maverick City Music feat. Miles Minnick

I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer) MAJOR.

Outstanding Jazz Album

Creole Orchestra: Etienne Charles

Epic Cool: Kirk Whalum

Javon & Nikki Go to the Movies: Javon Jackson and Nikki Giovanni

On Their Shoulders: An Organ Tribute: Matthew Whitaker

Portrait: Samara Joy (Winner)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Motion Picture

Star Wars: The Acolyte (Original Soundtrack) (Winner)

Challengers (Original Score)

Dune: Part Two (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The American Society of Magical Negroes (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Book of Clarence (Original Motion Picture Score)

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Six Triple Eight (Winner)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

The Piano Lesson

Wicked

Outstanding Actor In a Motion Picture

Martin Lawrence: Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Winner)

André Holland: Exhibiting Forgiveness

Colman Domingo: Sing Sing

John David Washington: The Piano Lesson

Kingsley Ben-Adir: Bob Marley: One Love

Outstanding Actress In a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington: The Six Triple Eight (Winner)

Cynthia Erivo: Wicked

Lashana Lynch: Bob Marley: One Love

Lupita Nyong’o: A Quiet Place: Day One

Regina King: Shirley

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington: Gladiator II (Winner)

Brian Tyree Henry: The Fire Inside

Corey Hawkins: The Piano Lesson

David Alan Grier: The American Society of Magical Negroes

Samuel L. Jackson: The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian: The Six Triple Eight

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Exhibiting Forgiveness

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: Nickel Boys

Danielle Deadwyler: The Piano Lesson

Lynn Whitfield: Albany Road

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Sing Sing (Winner)

Albany Road

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Rob Peace

We Grown Now

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Emilia Pérez (Winner)

El lugar de la otra

Memoir of a Snail

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

The Wall Street Boy, Kipkemboi

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance In a Motion Picture

Ebony Obsidian: The Six Triple Eight (Winner)

Brandon Wilson: Nickel Boys

Clarence Maclin: Sing Sing

Danielle Deadwyler: The Piano Lesson

Ryan Destiny: The Fire Inside

Outstanding Ensemble Cast In a Motion Picture

The Six Triple Eight (Winner)

Bob Marley: One Love

The Book of Clarence

The Piano Lesson

Wicked

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Inside Out 2 (Winner)

Kung Fu Panda 4

Moana 2

Piece by Piece

The Wild Robot

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Motion Picture

Blue Ivy Carter: Mufasa: The Lion King (Winner)

Aaron Pierre: Mufasa: The Lion King

Anika Noni Rose: Mufasa: The Lion King

Ayo Edebiri: Inside Out 2

Lupita Nyong’o: The Wild Robot

Outstanding Short Form: Live Action

Superman Doesn’t Steal (Winner)

Chocolate with Sprinkles

Definitely Not a Monster

If They Took Us Back

My Brother & Me

Outstanding Short Form: Animated

Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz 'Jackie Robinson' (Winner)

if (fy)

Nate & John

Self

Walk in the Light

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Motion Picture

Malcolm Washington: The Piano Lesson (Winner)

David Fortune: Color Book

RaMell Ross: Nickel Boys

Titus Kaphar: Exhibiting Forgiveness

Zoë Kravitz: Blink Twice

Outstanding Youth Performance In a Motion Picture

Skylar Aleece Smith: The Piano Lesson (Winner)

Anthony B. Jenkins: The Deliverance

Blake Cameron James: We Grown Now

Percy Daggs IV: Never Let Go

Jeremiah Daniels: Color Book

Outstanding Cinematography In a Motion Picture

Jomo Fray: Nickel Boys (Winner)

Andrés Arochi: Longlegs

Justin Derry: She Taught Love

Lachlan Milne: Exhibiting Forgiveness

Rob Hardy: The Book of Clarence

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (Winner)

How to Die Alone

Poppa’s House

The Neighborhood

The Upshaws

Outstanding Actor In a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans: Poppa’s House (Winner)

Cedric The Entertainer: The Neighborhood

David Alan Grier: St. Denis Medical

Delroy Lindo: UnPrisoned

Mike Epps: The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress In a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary (Winner)

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Kerry Washington: UnPrisoned

Natasha Rothwell: How to Die Alone

Tichina Arnold: The Neighborhood

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Comedy Series

Damon Wayans Jr.: Poppa’s House (Winner)

Giancarlo Esposito: The Gentlemen

Kenan Thompson: Saturday Night Live

Tyler James Williams: Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis: Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series

Danielle Pinnock: Ghosts (Winner)

Ego Nwodim: Saturday Night Live

Janelle James: Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Wanda Sykes: The Upshaws

Outstanding Drama Series

Cross (Winner)

9-1-1

Bel-Air

Found

Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Actor In a Drama Series

Michael Rainey Jr.: Power Book II: Ghost (Winner)

Aldis Hodge: Cross

Donald Glover: Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Harold Perrineau: FROM

Jabari Banks: Bel-Air

Outstanding Actress In a Drama Series

Queen Latifah: The Equalizer (Winner)

Angela Bassett: 9-1-1

Emayatzy Corinealdi: Reasonable Doubt

Shanola Hampton: Found

Zoe Saldaña: Lioness

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Cliff 'Method Man' Smith: Power Book II: Ghost (Winner)

Adrian Holmes: Bel-Air

Isaiah Mustafa: Cross

Jacob Latimore: The Chi

Morris Chestnut: Reasonable Doubt

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield: The Chi (Winner)

Adjoa Andoh: Bridgerton

Coco Jones: Bel-Air

Golda Rosheuvel: Bridgerton

Lorraine Toussaint: The Equalizer

Outstanding Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)

Genius: MLK/X

Griselda

Rebel Ridge

The Madness

Outstanding Actor In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie

Aaron Pierre: Rebel Ridge (Winner)

Colman Domingo: The Madness

Kelvin Harrison Jr.: Genius: MLK/X

Kevin Hart: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Laurence Fishburne: Clipped

Outstanding Actress In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie

Naturi Naughton: Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie (Winner)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Sanaa Lathan: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Sofía Vergara: Griselda

Uzo Aduba: The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie

Samuel L. Jackson: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)

Don Cheadle: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Luke James: Them: The Scare

Ron Cephas Jones: Genius: MLK/X

Terrence Howard: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited Television: Series, Special Or Movie

Taraji P. Henson: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Winner)

Brandy Norwood: Descendants: The Rise of Red

Jayme Lawson: Genius: MLK/X

Loretta Devine — Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love

Sanaa Lathan — Young. Wild. Free.

Outstanding News/Information: Series Or Special

The ReidOut (Winner)

Black Men’s Summit

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Laura Coates Live

News Night with Abby Phillip

Outstanding Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Winner)

Hart to Heart

Sherri

Tamron Hall Show

The Shop Season 7

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition Or Game Show: Series

Celebrity Family Feud (Winner)

Password

Rhythm + Flow

The Real Housewives of Potomac

Tia Mowry: My Next Act

Outstanding Variety Show: Series Or Special

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Winner)

BET Awards 2024

Deon Cole: Ok, Mister

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Children’s Program

Gracie’s Corner (Winner)

Craig of the Creek

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Outstanding Performance By a Youth: Series, Special, Television Movie Or Limited–Series

Leah Sava Jeffries: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Winner)

Caleb Elijah: Cross

Graceyn Hollingsworth: Gracie’s Corner

Melody Hurd: Cross

TJ Mixson: The Madness

Outstanding Host In a Talk Or News/Information: Series Or Special: Individual Or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson: The Jennifer Hudson Show (Winner)

Abby Phillip: NewsNight with Abby Phillip

Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Joy Reid: The Reidout

Sherri Shepherd: Sherri

Outstanding Host In a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show Or Variety: Series Or Special: Individual Or Ensemble

Keke Palmer: Password (Winner)

Alfonso Ribeiro: Dancing With the Stars

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

Steve Harvey: Celebrity Family Feud

Taraji P. Henson: BET Awards 2024

Outstanding Guest Performance

Marlon Wayans: Bel-Air (Winner)

Ayo Edebiri: Saturday Night Live

Cree Summer: Abbott Elementary

Keegan-Michael Key: Abbott Elementary

Maya Rudolph: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Series

Gracie’s Corner (Winner)

Disney Jr.’s Ariel

Everybody Still Hates Chris

Iwájú

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Television

Cree Summer: Rugrats (Winner)

Angela Bassett: Orion and the Dark

Cree Summer: The Legend of Vox Machina

Dawnn Lewis: Star Trek: Lower Decks

Keke Palmer: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Outstanding Short Form Series Or Special: Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

The Prince of Death Row Records (Winner)

In the Margins

NCAA Basketball on CBS Sports

Roots of Resistance

SC Featured

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative: Television

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear (Winner)

Diarra Kilpatrick: Diarra From Detroit

Maurice Williams: The Madness

Thembi L. Banks: Young. Wild. Free.

Vince Staples: The Vince Staples Show

Outstanding Documentary: Film

Luther: Never Too Much (Winner)

Daughters

Frida

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

The Greatest Night in Pop

Outstanding Documentary: Television

Black Barbie: A Documentary (Winner)

Black Twitter: A People’s History

Gospel

Simone Biles Rising

Sprint

Outstanding Short Form Documentary: Film

How to Sue the Klan (Winner)

Camille A. Brown: Giant Steps

Danielle Scott: Ancestral Call

Judging Juries

Silent Killer

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year

Shirley Raines (Winner)

Kai Cenat

Keith Lee

RaeShanda Lias

Tony Baker

The Mildred Bond Roxborough Social Justice Impact Award

Jotaka Eaddy (Winner)

Vanguard Award

Essence (Winner)