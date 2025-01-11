'Looks Like An Everest To Climb': Jude Law Opens Up About Playing Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin

Jude Law will be taking on the role of Russia's president in a film he will soon be a part of titled The Wizard of the Kremlin. The 52-year-old actor recently shared his thoughts on Putin's role.

In an interview with Deadline, The Holiday actor admitted to the fact that preparing for this role was pretty daunting. Law has already done some preliminary work but confessed to feeling rather intimidated by this role, even claiming it to be a kind of mountain climb.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor told Deadline, "I haven’t really started work on it yet. I mean, I have, but at the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ’Oh Christ, what have I said?’"

He mentioned being overwhelmed every time he decided on complex roles, and that's his challenge to get over them. Law added, "That’s often how I feel whilst I say yes. I was going, ’Oh God, how am I going to do this?’ But anyway, that’s for me to sort out."

Directed by Olivier Assayas from France, it revolves around the beginning of the career of the infamous Putin. Written by Emmanuel Carrère with the screenplay adapted from Giuliano da Empoli's bestselling book released in 2023, this film stars Law, Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, and Zach Galifianakis.

Jude Law most recently celebrated a career milestone, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2024. His latest works include The Order and also the new Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

