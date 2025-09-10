Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Wedding to Have THIS Co-Star as Ring Bearer: ‘I’m Very Lucky, It’s Going…’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are gearing up for the wedding of the year! The couple, that has been dating for a few years, got engaged in December 2024 and announced it to their millions of fans via an Instagram post. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the promotion of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, the actress appeared alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Early on, during the interview, she spoke about her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco amid the congratulatory words from the host and the audience, sharing how excited she is and dropping a major update. Selena Gomez revealed that co-star Martin Short would be the ring-bearer for her marriage ceremony.

Selena Gomez drops details about her wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s upcoming wedding has the attention of everyone. With strict security around the dates, venue, and other details, the couple is said to be tying the knot at the end of the month. Naturally, the hottest topic in the town, the host asked about the upcoming ceremony. Jimmy Fallon remarked, “Selena, you’re getting married soon,” getting a nod and a big grin from the star. On being asked if she’s having fun planning for the big day, she said, “It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky, it’s going well. I’m so excited.” Steve Martin, popping in with humor added, “I’m sure our invites will arrive any day now.”

The Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself singer finally revealed an unknown detail about the upcoming wedding, confirming that her two Only Murders in the Building stars are officially invited and “Marty’s the ring bearer.” Martin Short shared his excitement for the important day because he loves the couple.

Selena Gomez seemingly celebrated her bachelorette party last week with friends, sharing photos from her vacation online. Benny Blanco was also seen enjoying himself with his friends at a separate place.

