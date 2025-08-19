Will Only Murders in the Building Come to an End Following Season 5? Find Out as Martin Short Spills the Beans

Only Murders in the Building is set to hit the screens with season 5. The fans are highly anticipating the return of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, as they will be solving the case of Lester, the doorman’s death.

Ahead of the big premiere, Short, who portrays the role of Oliver Putman in the series, sat down for a conversation with Variety and spilled the beans over the upcoming bunch of episodes being the final ones for the show.

While there has been no official confirmation over the news from the creators, the fans could potentially say goodbye to the loved trio and podcasters.

Is Only Murders in the Building coming to an end?

According to Short, who sat down for an interview with the media portal, the show has served its time on the screen. He explained, “I think that the reality is, you know when it feels like it’s past its time. I think everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”

The actor went on to add, “The Dick Van Dyke Show ended after five years because one of the reasons was that they were afraid of losing the quality of it. But then, ‘Friends’ went on for how long, and they were always brilliant.”

As for the upcoming season, Gomez, Short, and Martin will reunite on screens, bringing back the quirk and the mystery while making sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

In the last season, the audience witnessed Oliver and Loretta’s wedding, and while all seemed well in the beginning of the final episode, things quickly turned horrific after Lester was found dead in the fountain of the Arconia.

For the cast, Gomez, Martin, and Short will be joined by Logan Lerman, Meryl Streep, Renee Zellweger, Michael Cyril Creighton, Bobby Cannavale, Coluca, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Téa Leoni, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Christoph Waltz, and Dianne Wiest, among others.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be available to stream from September 9 on Hulu.

