Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Hulu Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where to Watch

The popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building is back with its fifth season, bringing more mysteries to fans. The new season premieres on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. According to the streaming platform, the first three episodes will drop on the premiere day, followed by one new episode each week.

What Season 5 is about

Season 5 follows Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they investigate the suspicious death of the Arconia’s longtime doorman, Lester. The character’s death was revealed in the Season 4 finale, setting up the trio’s next case.

Hulu’s official synopsis reads, “Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond - where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.”

Who is in the cast of Season 5?

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return in their lead roles. Other familiar faces returning include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, and Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin.

Season 5 also brings in several new cast members. According to Hulu, the new season will feature Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Renée Zellweger, Richard Kind, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Here’s where you can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Fans can stream Only Murders in the Building Season 5 exclusively on Hulu. New episodes will be released weekly after the initial three episodes on September 9. For those new to the series, all four previous seasons are also available to watch on Hulu.

The show has been one of Hulu’s most successful originals since its debut in 2021, combining comedy, mystery, and the charm of its leading trio. The addition of big-name guest stars each season has also helped keep the series fresh and engaging.

Hulu released the official trailer for Season 5 on August 12, 2025. It can be viewed on Hulu’s YouTube channel or directly on the platform.

With a mix of returning favorites and new faces, Season 5 promises more suspenseful storytelling centered around the Arconia and its residents.

