Macklemore’s Seattle Home Invaded While Kids Slept Inside, Here’s Who Called Cops After Burglars Bear-Sprayed Nanny

Rapper Macklemore’s Capitol Hill residence in Seattle was the site of a violent home invasion in the early hours of June 7, 2025, while his three young children were asleep upstairs. According to the Seattle Police Department, the nanny, who was caring for the kids at the time, was bear-sprayed by two intruders who entered the house through an unlocked patio door.

Advertisement

The woman contacted police around 12:30 a.m., telling 911 dispatchers she had fled after being attacked. The home’s address matched that of Macklemore’s voting record, and the last name of his wife, Tricia Davis, appeared unredacted in the report.

The nanny, described as visibly shaken, said she was in the home alone with the children—Sloane (10), Colette (7), and Hugo (3½)—when the men barged in and sprayed her face. One suspect shouted, “Where are the jewels, bitch?” before she led them to the master bedroom.

There, the intruders rummaged through drawers and closets, stealing jewelry, designer clothing, shoes, and watches worth thousands of dollars. At one point, the woman was thrown to the floor and restrained, with a boot pressed against her ankle and neck.

She attempted to fight back by kicking one suspect, then bit his hand and managed to escape through the bathroom. After knocking on several neighboring homes, she was finally let inside and called police.

Advertisement

Authorities arrived to find the house ransacked and the children physically unharmed. While no weapons were seen, the suspects were described as wearing tactical-style vests, gloves, and face masks. Surveillance footage reportedly captured the suspects fleeing.

The police report states that the nanny “believed the crime may have been politically motivated for some reason.” A spokesperson for the rapper has not issued a comment. Police investigations, including forensic analysis, are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Was Chris Martin ‘A--Hole’ to Dakota Johnson? Actress Spills Non-Negotiable After Recent Breakup