Was Chris Martin ‘A--Hole’ to Dakota Johnson? Actress Spills Non-Negotiable After Recent Breakup

Just five days after news broke that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had ended their relationship after nearly eight years together, Johnson revealed the one non-negotiable she looks for in a partner.

Appearing on the June 9 episode of Today with co-star Chris Evans, Johnson responded plainly when asked what her dating must-have is: "Just like, not an a--hole." The offhand remark prompted laughter from the show's hosts and crew, with Evans calling the answer "concise" and joking, "Nail on the head."

Johnson steps out solo and ring-free

The Materialists star’s dating comment arrived amid a promotional tour for her upcoming romantic comedy, which releases June 13. Days before the Today interview, Johnson had been spotted solo in New York City, walking through Tribeca without her engagement ring. She was also seen dining with Taylor Swift on May 29, continuing to make public appearances following the breakup.

Chris Martin, meanwhile, showed no animosity during a Coldplay concert on June 1. On stage, he encouraged fans to see Materialists, saying, “Be kind to yourself, be kind to each other. Don’t forget to see Materialists!”

Matchmaking onscreen, simplicity offscreen

In Materialists, Johnson plays Lucy, a driven New York matchmaker who helps others find love while struggling in her own romantic life. Evans portrays her ex, while Pedro Pascal plays her new suitor. Asked what she hopes audiences take away from the film, Johnson said she wants people to consider “living authentically” and reflecting on what they truly want for themselves.

According to Johnson, that includes at least one clear rule in love: no tolerance for unkindness.