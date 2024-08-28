Jeremy Allen White Opens Up About Preparing for Bruce Springsteen Biopic: 'I’m Really Lucky'

Jeremy Allen White deep-dived into the YouTube rabbit hole to prepare for his rockstar role in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic.

In preparation for the portrayal of Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White has gone further back a couple of steps in the music history timeline, intensively analyzing a plethora of videos online. He's even received personal lessons from Springsteen.

Famous for his role in The Bear, White has already put a lot of effort into getting into the skin of the rock legend. He stars as Springsteen in the forthcoming 20th Century and Disney movie Deliver Me From Nowhere.

He has admitted that the veteran himself decided to take part in the work. Bruce Springsteen has expressed a lot of hope, and they have been able to meet in real life, with White recalling him as the greatest. He said to GQ, "I’ve had some access to him, and he’s just the greatest guy."

Not only does White get direction from Springsteen in person, he also has plenty to look for when he gets on the internet.

He prepared for this role by looking at many videos of Springsteen's career at different points of his life and paying attention to his speaking and singing voice as well. This research became a fun aspect of his preparation.

Thanking those who came to assist him, White said to GQ that there is a sizeable team that is helping him prepare, especially for the voice and the music part.

He expressed, "I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars."

Most recently, stars like Austin Butler portrayed Elvis Presley, Rami Malek took up the role of Freddie Mercury, Naomi Ackie played Whitney Houston, Timothée Chalamet cast as Bob Dylan, and more.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will investigate the processes leading to the production of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, released after the blockbuster The River. Raw and bleak, Nebraska, it has been stated, is an album that epitomizes the blue-collar vibes that feature heavily in many of Springsteen’s albums.

There is no information concerning the release date of Jeremy Allen White's movie yet.

