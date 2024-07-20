Mama June Shannon Claims Late Daughter Anna Won't Be at Peace Until THIS; Find Out

In a deeply emotional moment during the season 6 finale of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June Shannon opened up about her late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. She shared her belief that Anna would find peace once her granddaughter Kaitlyn's custody battle was resolved. This heartfelt revelation came as the family gathered in Panama City, Florida, to scatter Anna's ashes in the ocean.

Anna, affectionately known as Chickadee, passed away in December 2023 at 29 years old after a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Her death has profoundly affected her family, who are navigating their grief and finding ways to honor her memory.

Mama June and family remember Anna

The sad moment occurred when the family got on a boat to say their final goodbyes to Anna. Alana Thompson, Anna's younger sister, known as Honey Boo Boo, was the first to scatter Anna's ashes. With a mix of sadness and humor, she shouted, "Love you Annie! I'm in nursing school so you can't haunt me!" Anna's daughter, Kaitlyn, quietly expressed her love as she scattered the ashes, followed by Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid. Jessica Shannon paid a special tribute, encouraging Anna to swim with the dolphins, reflecting Anna’s love for the ocean.

Mama June Shannon, visibly emotional, prepared to scatter Anna's ashes last. Through tears, she spoke directly to Anna, saying, "I know you liked the beach; we love and miss you so much." June shared with the cameras that the ceremony was incredibly emotional for her, noting that Anna's spirit wouldn't find peace until Kaitlyn's custody battle was resolved.

Reflecting on the symbolic significance of the event, the family noticed a pod of dolphins swimming nearby. For them, this wasn't just a coincidence but a sign from Anna herself. Alana Thompson expressed her certainty, saying, "She always loved being in the water, so I just knew when we sprinkled her ashes and then dolphins come? That was Anna 100 percent. Anna did that."

June Shannon's words showed how much she cared about Anna and how determined she was to make sure her daughter found peace. Even though losing Anna was very painful, June keeps her memory alive. She finds comfort in times like these when the family gathers to remember and pay tribute to her.

Anna's death was a big loss for the Shannon family, as she wasn't just a beloved daughter but also a cherished sister and mother. "We still remember Anna, especially when we look back at moments like the ceremony in Panama City where we scattered her ashes. Her memory remains with us," said one of the family members.

Mama June: Family Crisis on WEtv airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET and offers a look into the Shannon family's journey of healing and resilience after Anna's passing. The show captures their emotions and experiences during this challenging time.

Shannon's family bonds as they honor Anna's memory

As the family moves forward without Anna’s presence, they remain united by their cherished memories and the profound impact she had on their lives. Despite their sorrow and ongoing tributes to her, they are committed to keeping Anna’s memory alive. They find solace in the belief that Anna will find peace once Kaitlyn’s custody case is resolved.

Mama June Shannon’s heartfelt words reflect the depth of a mother’s love and the enduring connection with her late daughter, Anna. The journey continues for the Shannon family as they honor Anna’s memory and seek closure, staying united in their love and support for one another.

