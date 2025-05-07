Megan Thee Stallion to Sydney Sweeney: Celebrities Who Broke Infamous No Phone Rule at Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala is one of those events that many people around the world look forward to witnessing, and this year’s event, which occurred on May 5, truly did not disappoint us. The conversations around the outfits and the Met Gala’s rules are nothing new, but what's got everyone talking is how multiple celebrities did not abide by a certain rule.

The rule in question is none other than the ‘No-Phone’ rule. The celebrities are seemingly not allowed to snap pictures or document the night with their phones. But this year, it seems that many A-listers went on to use their phones anyway.

According to Just Jared, during the prestigious event, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Tyla, Chance the Rapper, Laura Harrier, Megan Thee Stallion, and others have shared pictures or videos of themselves as they attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Savage rapper captured a video during the event, in which she gave her review of the food that was served. The musician reportedly said, “We’re not supposed to have our phones, but we’re doing it anyway.” As per the outlet, an individual penned on the video, “Here before Anna makes you delete this.”

As the outlet, apart from that, Halle Bailey was snapped by the Met Gala’s official event photographer while she captured a selfie with fellow attendees Sydney Sweeney and Lisa.

The publication noted that it seems that the ‘No Phones’ rule seems to be broken by multiple celebrities each year, so it does not appear that it is actually enforced.

As far as this year’s Met Gala goes, the event still happens to be the main talk of the internet. Before the event began, the anticipation for the same elevated when Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s third child. The couple shared two sons, RZA and Riot.

