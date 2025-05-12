Meghan Markle's Estranged Step-Brother Pens Bombshell Book About Her Childhood: 'Everyone Wants...'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has revealed that he is writing a tell-all book while living in the Philippines. Markle Jr. is taking care of his and the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle Sr., 80, as he keeps battling health ailments.

Speaking to The Mirror, Markle Jr., 58, confirmed his book project is in full swing, anticipating it will gain rapid attention when launched. He further indicated intentions to develop the narrative into a documentary after publication of the book.

"When my book is finished, ooh it'll be swooped up real quick 'cause it's getting there. I'm working on it. It's coming out," Markle Jr. told the outlet, vowing that the book is "gonna be good."

"I really want to spin off the book, then when the book gets read, the documentary will follow," he added.

Though he claimed his motive was based on "principle" and not profit, Markle Jr. acknowledged that material gains from book sales would be a bonus. "I'm not a greedy person; it's not about the money - it's about the principle," he said, admitting, "it would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book."

He also stressed how 'everyone wants the book." Now stationed on Cebu Island, over 7,000 miles from Meghan and Prince Harry, Markle Jr. has the time now to work on the book while taking care of their mobility-impaired father. He feels a lot of public interest in his story, particularly since he criticized Meghan's depiction of her childhood in recent media endeavors.

He previously accused Meghan of making up childhood stories for sympathy. He particularly challenged her allegations of experiencing financial struggles in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. He claimed that their family enjoyed a comfortable middle-class lifestyle in California, with Meghan attending private schools, contrary to the Duchess's anecdotes in her show.

Thomas Markle Jr.'s new book is set to revive interest in the Duchess's complicated family background, as well as her complicated relationship with her father, who hasn't met his grandchildren, i.e., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children: Archie and Lilibet.

