Donatella Versace steps down as creative director after 3 decades; find out who’s the next power player

Donatella Versace, a name synonymous with the luxury label Versace, declared her exit from the brand as creative director. The news came as an emotional surprise to the fashion connoisseurs and the power figures in the fashion Industry such as Bella Hadid and Victoria Beckham. Here’s what we know about this major moment.

Donatella, who has been the creative director of Versace for over 30 years, has now bid adieu to her position and took up the new honorary role as chief brand ambassador at Versace, which will involve philanthropy and red carpets. Though commemorated as one of the most prominent labels in the fashion industry, the story of Donatella’s Versace journey has been rather tragic.

Versace was founded in 1978 by Gianni Versace, brother of Donatella. The fashion designer made a significant mark in the industry with his maximalist approach, vibrant ensembles, and daring silhouettes. However, the fashion world came to a halt when Gianni was tragically murdered. To safeguard the company’s arduously built reputation, Donatella stepped in and protected the legacy.

Nearly 30 years later, the fashion industry titan has bestowed her position to Dario Vitale—the new designer and creative director of Versace. Vitale is the former design and image director of the fashion brand Miu Miu.

In her latest post, Donatella wrote a heartfelt message for her beloved label Versace. Her post read like this, “Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes.”

She further added, “In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”