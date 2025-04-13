Eric Dane Receives Support from Euphoria Co-Star Colman Domingo Amid ALS Diagnosis Ahead of Season 3 Filming

It seems that the Euphoria actors aren't afraid to show their support for one another publicly. Eric Dane shocked everyone after he revealed to People magazine about his Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, and now, his co-star from the beloved HBO show, Colman Domingo, has extended his support to him.

Advertisement

On April 11, Friday, during the Emmy Luncheon, Domingo told the aforementioned publication that he hadn't been able to “speak” to Dane yet and that he had just gotten the news the day before, too.

The Madness actor further said, “I’m wishing him well,” adding, “I look forward to working with him.”The Grey’s Anatomy star had announced the news of his diagnosis on April 10, Thursday, to the outlet, and he also expressed his thankfulness to have his “loving family” by his side as they “navigate this next chapter.”

For the unversed, according to the Mayo Clinic, ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a nervous system disease that has an impact on nerve cells in the spinal cord and the brain. It results in causing loss of muscle control, and the condition deteriorates over time. There isn't any cure available for the same.

As far as The Last Ship star’s future endeavors go, he revealed to People magazine that he would appear in Euphoria’s season 3.

Advertisement

Dane, who plays the role of Cal Jacobs in the hit show, expressed, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week.” In the statement, he also asked for “privacy” for himself and his family during this period.

ALSO READ: Titanic Director James Cameron Weighs in on AI Debate; REVEALS What Text Prompts 'Run' in His Head: 'In the Old Days'