Met Gala 2025: Did You Know Pamela Anderson Recycled 35 Carat Diamonds From Her Debut Fit For This Year's Look?

Did Pamela Anderson make the Met Gala more iconic by gracing the blue carpet? We definitely think so! The shiny look that she donned was made special as she recycled the diamonds from last year because, after all, diamonds are a girl's best friend, so there’s nothing wrong with doing so!

Anderson donned a silver Tory Burch gown that consisted of a floating raised neckline, full sleeves, and a sculptural silhouette along with a bubble skirt. Her son, Brandon Lee Thomas, also accompanied her while wearing a black tuxedo and a satin bow.

The Last Showgirls star made sure to make her outfit more blingy by wearing a 17.45-carat diamond ear cuff and diamond stud earrings, utilizing reworked gems for her Met Gala look last year, per the InStyle outlet. Brandon also added diamonds to his own look. He donned a 15.45-carat diamond brooch, which was also created from recycled gems, per the report.

The Baywatch star told the outlet, “Pandora repurposed the diamonds from the Met Gala last year into these new pieces—and even made some for Brandon.” She added, “It’s a new story, told with the same stones.”

But that just wasn't it! Anderson also apprised everyone with short hair that consisted of bangs. Even this time, she rocked her minimal makeup look by just wearing a rosy blush and highlighter, per the outlet.

For the unversed, ASAP Rocky, Anna Wintour, Coleman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, and Lewis Hamilton are co-chairing the Met Gala for this year.

The theme for the event was inspired by the book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and Styling of Blake Diasporic Identity, which is authored by Monica Miller.

