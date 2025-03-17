Pamela Anderson Set to Join Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi in Kornél Mundruczó’s New Drama Place to Be; Find More

Pamela Anderson has joined the cast of Kornél Mundruczó’s poignant drama Place to Be following the success of The Last Showgirl. Created by the director of Oscar-nominated Pieces of a Woman, the movie also stars Ellen Burstyn and Taika Waititi, as previously confirmed by Deadline.

Mundruczó told the outlet that he’s “thrilled” about the eclectic and “talented” cast he managed to bring on board for Place to Be. Speaking on Anderson’s casting, the director praised her versatility and her “unbelievable” performance in The Last Showgirl.

The 2024 movie revolves around a seasoned showgirl who must plan her future after her show is abruptly closed after 30 years of successful run. The movie earned several nominations in this year’s award season, including a Best Actress in Supporting Role nod at the 2025 BAFTAs for Anderson’s portrayal of the veteran Vegas dancer, Shelly Gardner.

“She showed such bravery, and I’m tremendously excited to work with her,” Mundruczó added. Place to Be is written by Kata Wéber, known for her work in Pieces Of A Woman, White God, and others. The story focuses on an upfront Brooke (Burstyn) and a disconcerted divorcee, Nelson (Waititi).

The pair will take the audience along as they journey from Chicago to New York to return a lost racing pigeon home. Anderson will portray Brooke’s daughter, Molly. Her character is described as a middle-aged woman finding her feet after the end of her second marriage.

Although Molly is anxious about rehoming with her old mother, she’s against the idea of moving her to a retirement home.

Apart from Place to Be, the Baywatch actress is set to star in Paramount’s Naked Gun reboot opposite Liam Neeson. She’ll also appear in Karim Aïnouz’s Rosebush Pruning alongside Riley Keough, Callum Turner, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, Lucas Gage, and Tracy Letts.