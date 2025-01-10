Pamela Anderson Hopes She'll Have a Better Rapport With Ex-Husband Tommy Lee 'Eventually' Amid Son’s Engagement
In a recent interview, Pamela Anderson addressed her tumultuous rapport with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The Baywatch alum hopes to “eventually” mend the gap amid their son’s engagement!
Pamela Anderson reveals she’s “unfortunately” no longer on good terms with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, with whom she once had a great rapport. During her appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday, January 9, the Baywatch alum admitted she has “not recently” been in touch with Lee.
“I mean, we used to talk a lot more, not recently, unfortunately,” she told host Andy Cohen. However, The Last Showgirl actress has hopes that the duo will reconnect as their youngest son, Dylan Jagger, gets engaged. “I wish we did have a better rapport right now,” she added.
Anderson shares sons Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas with Lee, whom she was married to between 1995 and 1998. The actress married four more times after divorcing the Greek-American musician.
She tied the knot with musician Kid Rock, which was the first among her spree of short-lived marriages. The Barb Wire actress then married professional poker player Rick Salomon twice – once in 2007 and again in 2014, but each marriage lasted only a year. In 2020, she got together with Dan Hayhurst, but the couple separated in 2022.
Anderson addressed her separation from Lee in her 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela. “The hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” she wrote about ending the three-year-long marriage.