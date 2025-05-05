Anna Wintour Strives to Make Met Gala 2025 Kanye West-Proof; Tightens Event Security Fearing Rapper's Antics

Anna Wintour, who has been hosting the fashion industry's biggest event since 1995, has an added pressure on her plate this year. Wintour has reportedly increased security for the Met Gala 2025 due to concerns that Kanye West will attempt to gate-crash the party.

According to RadarOnline, the event organizers are keeping a close watch as the rapper, who wasn't invited, is said to be plotting an impromptu visit. Sources of the outlet indicate that the Vogue editor-in-chief has demanded heightened security protocols at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, fearing West's controversial antics at the highly private event.

Wintour is not taking any risks after news broke that he might make a surprise, uninvited appearance wearing a highly controversial outfit. The outlet's insider said, "Anna is not messing around. There's a full protocol in place if Kanye is spotted anywhere near the carpet."

Organizers are said to be preparing a contingency plan should West actually appear. The planning began when West revealed his disturbing take on this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, on social media. He posted pictures of a KKK-inspired outfit that he would prefer to sport at the event.

A gossip columnist, Rob Shuter, per the outlet, said, "If he shows up, there's a plan. Anna has made it clear—no drama on her carpet."

Meanwhile, Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also reportedly on high alert against the rapper's gate-crashing shenanigans. "Kim is focused on her look and her brand [SKIMS]. The last thing she wants is Kanye pulling a stunt and hijacking the night," the outlet source close to Kardashian revealed.

Anna Wintour, on the other hand, reportedly, with tightened security, has ensured that the Met Gala 2025 will focus on fashion and no celebrity surprise fiasco.

