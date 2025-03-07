Why Does Millie Bobby Brown Not Watch Marvel Movies? Stranger Things Actress Reveals 'I Love to be Outside...'

Millie Bobby Brown fans who also love Marvel may not like what they are about to read, but the actress reportedly revealed that she does not watch Marvel movies. However, she has an actual reason for opting not to watch them.

While having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight alongside her The Electric State co-star Chris Pratt, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown was asked if it was true that she had never seen a Marvel movie.

Smiling, Millie responded, “It’s not that I haven't seen…” at which point her co-star, Pratt—who is a very famous actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—gave her a playful look.

The Enola Holmes actress further explained to the publication that she is generally “bad” at watching films. She added that she is someone “who lives in nature.”

Advertisement

The actress continued by sharing, “I love to be outside with my dogs or animals,” which, according to her, explains why she spends so much of her time outdoors.

But as the saying goes, opposites attract—and it turns out this may be the case with her and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, when it comes to watching films. Millie revealed that her spouse is a “total movie buff.”

However, she clarified her statement, saying, “It’s not that I don’t love movies… I do love movies—after all, I am an actor.” She added that she usually spends nine or ten hours a day outside, joking that she hardly ever goes inside her house.

Advertisement

Regarding her latest ventures, she will be seen in The Electric State, which also stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Colman Domingo, Jenny Slate, Devyn Dalton, Terry Notary, Alan Tudyk, Brian Cox, and many more.

Audiences can expect The Electric State to hit Netflix on March 14, 2025.