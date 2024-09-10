Mom-to-Be Margot Robbie Shows Off Baby Bump in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy; See HERE

On Monday, September 9, Margot Robbie made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy. The actress and producer attended the screening of the drama-comedy film My Old Ass in Los Angeles as per PEOPLE.

Robbie, wearing a full-length off-the-shoulder gray gown, showed off her baby bump while posing for photos with director Megan Park and actress Maisy Stella, who plays Elliot Labrant in the film. Robbie wore her shoulder-length hair in a middle parting to complete her chic look.

Robbie was joined at the event by her husband, Tom Ackerley, who is also a producer of the film. Fellow producer Josey McNamara and executive producer Bronte Payne were also in attendance, and the group posed for a photo at the TreePeople nonprofit in Beverly Hills.

Robbie's last public appearance was in July, when she attended Wimbledon and proudly revealed her baby bump for the first time. She wore a black and white polka-dot dress with open-toed black mules and dark sunglasses. The Barbie star walked hand in hand with Ackerley as they watched the famous tennis tournament in London.

The couple was seen kissing in their Centre Court seats while watching Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev's semi-final match at the All England Club. It was one of their first public appearances since Robbie's pregnancy was made public.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley were seen on vacation in Sardinia in August, basking in the Mediterranean sun. Robbie was seen in a white button-down top and black flowy pants, showing off her growing baby bump. Ackerley dressed casually, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

The couple, who had been enjoying their final moments before becoming parents, appeared relaxed and happy during their stay on the picturesque island.

PEOPLE magazine confirmed the couple's exciting baby news in July. A source close to Robbie and Ackerley revealed that the couple was overjoyed about becoming parents. “They’re happy that the news is out,” the insider shared, adding that they had “wanted to start a family for quite some time.”

Robbie and Ackerley's relationship began in 2013 when they met on the set of Suite Française, a World War II drama in which Robbie played Celine Joseph and Ackerley was an assistant director. They later married in December 2016.

