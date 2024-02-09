Mo’nique Net Worth: How Much Does This Comedian And Actress Make In Hollywood?

Mo’Nique’s million dollars networth is a testament to her hard-earned career and what a force she is in the entertainment industry. Since becoming the lead character of Nikki Parker in The Parkers, Mo’Nique has garnered accolades, including an Oscar, from the public for her comedic and acting abilities. The 56-year-old started her comedic career by doing stand-up at several bars.

Mo’Nique Net Worth

Over her career, Mo’Nique has amassed significant fame and wealth. Mo’Nique has a staggering $13 million net worth as of 2024. Though her financial trajectory is not static, several things, such as prospective projects and future earnings, might significantly impact her fortune in the years to come.

However, she worked as a customer service representative for a telecom business before entering the entertainment industry. Her film debut came in 2000 with the release of 3 Strikes, starring Brian Hooks. After that, she starred alongside Keira Knightley and Mickey Rourke in Tony Scott’s suspense thriller Domino. Mo’Nique has hosted several TV programs throughout the years, including Love & Hip Hop: New York, Flavour of Love Girls: Charm School, and Girlfriends. Her resume features a few TV films, including Good Fences and Bessie.

For $22,000 a month, the stand-up comedian rented a home in Roswell, Georgia. The landlords, however, charged her with violating the conditions of her lease. After that, in 2011, they brought legal action against her. Mo’Nique, on the other hand, countersued them, saying the residence had a urine and dog poop odor. In 2012, the lawsuits were ultimately resolved.

Mo’Nique talks about the Hollywood pay disparity problem

On February 7, 2024, Mo’Nique appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay, during which she discussed the issue of pay disparity that Black actresses in Hollywood confront. She highlighted how appearance also makes a difference to the message on wants to convey. The comedian and actor complimented Taraji P. Henson for bringing up the subject of pay disparity in an interview on SiriusXM in December of last year, branding her a “messenger” and discussing her attempts to raise awareness about them.

Speaking that her efforts were allegedly disregarded, Mo’Nique stated, “All I have to do is express my gratitude for being invited to the celebration. Because I am a large, obese Black woman? And not question anything.” The comedian said it bothered some people that she used Oprah Winfrey’s or Lionsgate’s names.

She explained, “Because they’re the ones that did it. They are the heroes. Furthermore, you are witnessing a stressed-out, pain-swallowing woman if I don’t speak it aloud.” Mo’Nique called Taraji a “beautiful spirit” and said that not everyone finds it simple to witness a Black lady make a stand as she did. “Seeing a strong Black woman with her chin up, back straight, and a strong Black man by her side makes us uncomfortable. We find it difficult to accept that. However, we can easily accept that a Black woman is broken.”

