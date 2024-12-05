Morgan Wallen Battles To Stay Sober After CMA Win: ‘He’s His Own Worst Enemy’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Country star Morgan Wallen is working hard to maintain his sobriety after facing challenges with substance abuse and legal troubles. Despite his recent win as Entertainer of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, the singer is navigating a tough road to recovery. Sources close to the Wasted on You artist reveal he’s following strict rules to stay on track as he prepares for 2025.

A source told Life & Style, “He’s struggling to stay sober and keep himself away from temptation, away from the wrong people.” While Wallen has been vocal about staying disciplined on tour, he acknowledges the challenges that come with balancing his career and personal growth.

The Tennessee native’s recent legal troubles have added stress to his efforts to stay sober. In April, Morgan Wallen was arrested for allegedly throwing a deck chair off a balcony.

His court appearance, originally scheduled for August, has been postponed to December to accommodate his touring schedule. However, a second source indicated to Life & Style that the efforts are looking bleak at this point. If convicted, Wallen could face up to six years in prison.

Despite the challenges, the singer is committed to improving himself. “He’s got to watch it and not mess up,” said the insider. “He’s well aware he’s his own worst enemy.”

Wallen’s struggles with alcohol have been a recurring issue. A source told People that Morgan is generally a nice, fun person to hang out with, but when he gets going, he doesn’t know when to stop. Morgan and alcohol is a problem and it’s been a problem that keeps coming back around.

To address these issues, Wallen has taken significant steps. In an interview with Billboard, the singer shared how a 30-day rehab stint helped him reevaluate his habits. He shared that used to be his warm-up, to get half-lit.

Now, that is not the way he approaches it. Reflecting on his progress, Wallen added that he used to be scared to think about what it’d be like to play a show without drinking. Now he is almost scared to wonder what it’d be like if he was drunk.

Wallen’s recent achievements, including his CMA award, have brought him support from friends and industry peers. The source said that he’s got friends rooting for him, like Blake Shelton. Wallen has also leaned on his team and his rehab experience to follow guidelines that help him stay grounded.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

