Naomie Harris Recalls WHY It Was 'Scary' to Film Love Scene With Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page: ‘He's really sensitive...’

Naomie Harris and Regé-Jean Page quickly got acquainted while filming Black Bag, director Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming spy thriller.

Harris revealed that their first scene together was a love scene. “My first scene with Regé was actually a love scene,” she told PEOPLE. “So it was literally like, ‘Hi. Okay, we’re going to get into bed together.’”

Despite the challenge of starting with an intimate scene, Naomie Harris found the experience comfortable. “With anybody else, it would’ve been so awkward, but he is so generous as a performer,” she stated. “He has a great sense of humor as well, actually. He’s really sensitive and considerate and just a kind person. So it was no problem.”

Regé-Jean Page took extra steps to ensure Harris felt comfortable on set. Harris recalled that he had called her and asked if she wanted an intimacy coordinator, assuring her that she could let him know anytime she felt uncomfortable. However, she declined the offer, saying that she did not need one and felt totally comfortable with him.

Harris admitted that meeting someone and immediately acting in an intimate scene can be daunting. “It’s always a little scary, like meeting someone and then simulating a s-x scene,” she said.

Although the original plan included a s-x scene, Soderbergh later decided to change it. Harris shared that he told her they would be clothed and simply talking instead. She recalled responding with surprise but was relieved by the change.

In Black Bag, Harris and Page play lovers who also work together at a British spy agency. Their characters are involved in a high-stakes mission alongside Michael Fassbender, whose role involves uncovering whether his wife (played by Cate Blanchett) is a traitor. The movie also features Pierce Brosnan, Marisa Abela, and Tom Burke.

Harris was impressed by the script’s surprises, saying that it completely blindsided her. She mentioned that she loved the idea of an ensemble piece where every character was fully developed with their own secret agendas.

She also appreciated the film’s fast pace and engaging storyline, sharing that she couldn’t figure out until the very end who was against whom, which added to the intrigue.

Harris stated that there were very few s-xy, adult films that managed to tell a great story in just 90 minutes, adding that she appreciated not having to sit through a much longer runtime.