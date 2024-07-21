'Needed That Time To Evolve': Jade Thirlwall Opens Up About Finally Releasing Solo Music

In the vibrant world of pop music, Jade Thirlwall has always been a standout member of Little Mix. The girl group, formed on The X Factor in 2011, quickly rose to fame, capturing hearts worldwide. Their journey was filled with chart-topping hits, great performances, and a strong bond between the members. But after over a decade of success, in 2022, Little Mix announced a break.

And, since then Jade Thirlwall’s fans have been waiting for her solo music debut. She is known for her incredible voice and vibrant personality. Now the wait is finally over with the release of her debut single, Angel of My Dreams.

A journey from group to solo artist

Jade Thirlwall has been a beloved member of Little Mix since their formation on The X Factor. Alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and formerly Jesy Nelson, Jade’s talent shone through as the group rose to international fame. But after more than a decade with the band, Jade felt the need to explore her own artistic identity.

The journey to Angel of My Dreams

Thirlwall has been promising her fans new music for quite some time. “They hate me for that,” she admits, acknowledging the long wait. But now, after two and a half years of hard work, Jade is finally ready to step into the spotlight on her own. Her debut single, Angel of My Dreams marks the beginning of her solo career, and she promises it’s worth the wait.

“I've been writing for two and a half years now for this project,” Jade tells BBC Newsbeat. “I needed that time to evolve as my own artist outside of Little Mix,” she explains. The transition from being part of a group to a solo artist required Jade to find her unique voice and creative direction.

Growing up with Little Mix

Little Mix was formed on The X Factor in 2011. For Jade, it was her third audition on the show. Jade was initially hesitant about joining a girl group and she had always dreamed of being a solo artist. But when judge Kelly Rowland suggested she join a girl group, Jade's initial reaction was one of doubt. “In my mind, I pictured a girl group like The Pussycat Dolls,” Jade recalls.

Though she loved The Pussycat Dolls, she didn’t see her fitting into that image with her braces and bow tie. Also, because she struggled with bullying in school, it made her more hesitant about joining a new group of girls. Jade believed that she was a bit of a nerd and weirdo back then. But, despite her fears, Little Mix went on to become one of the most successful girl groups ever. This success came with billions of streams and three Brit Awards.

Creative push in Angel of My Dreams

Jade’s debut single, Angel of My Dreams is a bold statement about her experiences and challenges in the music industry. The song starts with a sample from Sandie Shaw’s Puppet on a String. It is a nod to the UK’s first Eurovision win in 1967, which Jade, a Eurovision superfan, uses to comment on the industry's control over artists.

The lyrics of Angel of My Dreams also speak about the harsh realities of the music business. Jade has tried to capture her journey from her early days on The X Factor to her solo debut. The song is both a critique of the industry’s fickleness and a celebration of perseverance.

Jade’s solo music is influenced by top icons

Jade's solo music is inspired by pop icons like Madonna, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Janet Jackson, and Diana Ross. She wants to create a unique pop sound. Her former bandmates, Perrie and Leigh-Anne, have been very supportive. They cheered Jade on through social media. The friendship among the three members is still strong even though the band is on a break.

With Angel of My Dreams, Jade aims to surprise her fans and push herself creatively. She promises that her upcoming album will offer “the unexpected.” In fact, she has worked with top songwriters and producers like Jones, Pablo Bowman, and Mike Sabbath. Collaborating with them she has made a track that mixes R&B ballads with a strong dance beat.

