Amy Jackson welcomes baby boy with Ed Westwick; couple announces name of son

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s pregnancy announcement last year broke the internet. While the couple eagerly waited for their child to arrive, their fans have been equally excited. Well, the wait is finally over. On March 24, 2025, the celebrated stars announced they had been blessed with a baby boy. The new parents also revealed the name of their newborn, Oscar Alexander Westwick.

After waiting months and celebrating their pregnancy, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are finally blessed with a baby boy. On March 24, 2025, the couple dropped a collab post on Instagram announcing the same with a series of images of their first child. In the captions, they penned, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are blessed with a baby boy:

Upon hearing about this happy news, their fans jumped in joy. Soon after, people started showering love on the couple and their child. A user stated that they have chosen the perfect name for their baby, while another opined, "Congratulations! Enjoy this special time and all of these first moments together with your son! I'm so happy for you and it's just amazing to see what a happy family you are! I wish you all the best!"

Some couldn't believe that 'Chuck Bass' is finally a father. For the unaware, Ed played the role of Chunk Bass in the TV series Gossip Girl for six seasons. Oscar Alexander Westwick is his first child with his wife, Amy Jackson. As for Amy, the British actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 romantic-drama film Ekk Deewana Tha alongside Prateik Babbar Patil. She was then seen in Hindi movies like Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, and Crakk.

Earlier, she dated hotelier George Panayiotou. After getting engaged in 2019, the couple was blessed with a boy the same year. But sadly, in 2021, they broke up. Amy then began dating Ed in 2022, and two years later, the couple got married in August 2024. She also changed her name to Amy Jackson Westwick. On March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also announced the arrival of their baby girl.

