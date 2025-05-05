Nonnas on OTT: Release Date, Where to Watch, Cast, What to Expect, and More

Netflix is set to premiere its new comedy film Nonnas globally on May 9, 2025. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (Wonder, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), the film stars Vince Vaughn in his first Netflix Original role. Susan Sarandon also features in a key role.

The movie is inspired by the real-life story of Enoteca Maria, a Staten Island restaurant where grandmothers from different cultures cook traditional dishes. Netflix bought the movie rights in September 2024 for over USD 20 million.

Nonnas will be released exclusively on Netflix and available for streaming worldwide. Viewers can watch it from May 9, 2025, the same day it premieres globally. The film runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes and has received a TV-14 rating for suggestive content, language, and thematic elements. The release date was officially announced during Netflix’s Next on Netflix event.

Vince Vaughn plays Joe Scaravella, a man who starts an Italian restaurant run entirely by local grandmothers after losing his mother. Susan Sarandon portrays a character central to the emotional and community-driven storyline. Other well-known names in the cast include Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea de Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, and Campbell Scott.

The film is produced by Rachel Shane and Gigi Pritzker of Madison Wells and Jack Turner of Matador Content. Executive producers include Vince Vaughn, Ameet Shukla, Scott Budnick, Alexis Garcia, Jay Peterson, and Todd Lubin.

Nonnas explores themes of grief, healing, and connection through food and tradition. After the death of his mother, Joe finds a new purpose by starting a restaurant where grandmothers cook their family recipes. Inspired by the true story of Enoteca Maria in Staten Island, the film showcases how cooking brings people together and offers second chances.

Though the film is set in Staten Island, it was filmed across various locations in New Jersey, including Paterson, Jersey City, and Hoboken, between May and June 2023. The screenplay is written by Liz Maccie, known for Siren.

