Nonnas: Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco and More Come Together For Netflix Show; Find Out Cast, Release Date, Other DEETS
Get ready for heart, humor, and a lot of homemade pasta as Nonnas drops on Netflix this May.
Netflix’s Nonnas is serving up a fresh batch of feel-good vibes, with a star-studded cast and a heartwarming story. The streamer just released the official trailer ahead of the film’s premiere on May 9, giving fans a first look at the laughter, love, and delicious Italian food at the center of the story.
Nonnas boasts an impressive cast featuring Vince Vaughn, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Joe Manganiello, Drea de Matteo, Campbell Scott, Michael Rispoli, with Linda Cardellini and Susan Sarandon also joining the lineup.
The movie follows a man, grieving the loss of his mother, who risks everything to fulfill her dream — opening an Italian restaurant staffed entirely by local grandmothers.
Brenda Vaccaro admitted to Better Homes & Gardens, “I gave up cooking a long time ago.” Lorraine Bracco added, “I’m not the greatest cook in the world, but I do love to eat. I do appreciate what it takes to make a great plate of food.”
Fans can now watch the trailer for a sneak peek into the mouthwatering and emotional journey that awaits.
Nonnas promises a hearty blend of family, food, and second chances, with a cast that’s as iconic as the recipes. Mark your calendars for May 9 — it’s going to be a feast for the heart and the senses.
