Are Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Struggling to Plan Their Wedding? Source Reveals Reason for Delay

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are excited to get married and are making plans for a big wedding in the United Kingdom. However, their busy work schedules are making it difficult to set a date.

A source told Life & Style that the couple is eager to make it official. “Both of their schedules are full on right now, they don’t get a whole lot of time together, so when they do, they’re completely joined at the hip,” the insider shared. “They’re absolutely mad for each other, it’s all very intense.”

The couple, who started dating in early 2024, has been inseparable despite their hectic careers. Callum Turner has been promoting his latest movie while preparing for another project, while Dua Lipa is getting ready for her tour, which kicks off in March and runs through October.

Lipa and Turner have been trying to find the right time for their wedding, but their commitments have made it challenging. A source shared that they want to have a grand wedding, but aligning their schedules has been very difficult.

Turner has been traveling for film promotions and pre-production, while Lipa will be busy with her tour for most of the year. The source added that they would likely have to wait until late fall or even next winter for the wedding, but that might be too long for them to wait.

Lipa and Turner’s relationship has been going strong since they were first spotted together in January 2024. They quickly became serious, with Lipa meeting Turner’s mother just a month later. They made their romance public in February when they were captured holding hands at a Grammys afterparty.

A second source told Life & Style that Turner had been an incredible and loving partner to Lipa throughout their year-long relationship. The insider added that he was always there to support her, traveled to be with her, and frequently surprised her with romantic gestures.

With wedding plans facing delays, friends of the couple believe they might take an unconventional route. A source shared that many of their friends were predicting they would do something spontaneous, such as running off to Las Vegas to elope, as they were eager to be married.

Although Lipa and Turner had originally planned a big wedding in the U.K., they might choose not to wait. The couple spent the 2024 holiday season together with their families, and Lipa appeared to confirm their engagement by posting a photo showing a ring on her left hand.