Oscars 2024: Top Movies Of All The Best Actress Nominees At This Year's Academy Awards

The 96th Academy Awards are set to hit our screens on March 11, 2024. As we all wait to see who takes the awards home, excitement always remains for the ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Actor/Actress’ and ‘Best Director’ categories. This year too, the films, actors/actresses and directors competing are equally flawless. However, among all, the ‘Best Actress’ category is making heads turn. From Emma Stone to Lily Gladstone, the best of all are here. While people are wondering why Barbie is not on this list, or even Oppenheimer, the two massive hits of 2023 - it is worth noting that some interesting names also have made it to the list. As we start the countdown for the most awaited awards of the year, binge-watch these top performances from the nominated actresses of this year's Oscars. Find out in which order they are ranked.

1.Emma Stone in Poor Things

IMDb Rating of film: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Searchlight Pictures

Playing the role of Bella Baxter in a comedy/sci-fi is a lot to do! Simply because the film challenges notions of society and varied cultures. The core of the film runs on equality and liberation. It is difficult to do such a role as you are packed in a sci-fi world with power-packed punches, but your film is a commentary to something deeper. Baxter’s character played by Emma Stone, is dynamic, complex, and layered. It gets more depth by the end of the film. The film deals with an unorthodox Scientist who revives a woman back to life and she decides to run away with a lawyer to various continents for exciting adventures. As she is away from the older prejudices of her times, she is on her path to stand for equality and liberation. Will she realize that this world is also a nuanced version of her prejudiced world? Find out as you watch this film.

2.Lily Gladstone in Killers Of The Flower Moon

IMDb Rating of film: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Apple Original Films and Paramount Pictures

Lily Gladstone has played the role of Mollie Burkhart and has already garnered a lot of love for this character. The film has won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, bagged by Gladstone herself. It is set to make History once again as it is nominated for Oscars 2024. Mollie Burkhart (also called Molly Kyle) is a real-life character revamped in the film. She is the survivor of the Osage Murders who were killed for their oil-rich lands in Oklahoma. Her husband is scheming against her too. A character that is intense, strong, independent, and has to face betrayal from her own people is what makes Gladstone’s work a classic. This thriller is a must-watch for this reason and Gladstone’s performance.

3.Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

IMDb Rating of film: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Neon

Sandra Hüller’s performance is like a card that is waiting to unfold itself at every step of the film. A thriller demands characters who look silent and have the potential to change the entire course of the film. Sandra’s character of the same name as Sandra Voyter is also something similar. She is suspected of murdering her husband and her half-blind son is the sole witness. He is young and torn between a moral dilemma on who has done what. Does he know the truth? Do watch the film to know what the Voyter family and their matriarch are up to.

4.Carey Mulligan in Maestro

IMDb Rating of film: 6.5/10

Where to watch: Netflix

The character of Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein is crucial to the film Maestro and is played by Carey Mulligan. A romance-musical which is a biographical film sees the lifelong relationship between the conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia. Their journey is full of controversies and hardships that the two have to navigate in the two main entertainment industries - film and music. Watch this film as Felicia’s character evolves with the power of love at the end of the film.

5.Annette Bening in Nyad

IMDb Rating of film: 7/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Playing the role of a 64-year-old is not easy. Especially if it is Diana Nyad, the marathon swimmer who tries to become the first-ever person and woman to swim from Cuba to Florida. This incident happened in the early 2010s when Diana tried multiple times to cover this distance. But her age was a big factor. All the hardships faced by her, and how being headstrong at times like this becomes a fundamental factor is what drives the film to its end. The film received various nominations for Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, and more. It is a one-woman show done well.

Margot Robbie from Barbie should have also been added to the Best Actress nomination list as her character questioned many notions of patriarchy and took the film to the stature it deserved. However, as we wait to see who amongst these five takes the trophy home, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

