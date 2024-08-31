Penguin Producer Reveals the Batman Movie 'Vibrates Against' the Upcoming Show; Deets Inside

The Penguin's producer, Dylan Clark, talked about the show's relationship to Matt Reeves' The Batman in a recent interview with SFX magazine. Although The Penguin is a spin-off from the movie, viewers don't have to see The Batman to appreciate the series, Clark pointed out.

He clarified that the show and the movie are related but separate because Reeves characterizes their relationship as "vibrating against" each other. While each project influences the others, they can also be enjoyed independently.

Clark emphasized that one does not need to have read The Batman in order to enjoy The Penguin on its own. With unique storylines and character development, the series appeals to a wide range of viewers, even those who haven't seen The Batman.

The spin-off begins with Gotham struggling to deal with the fallout from the Riddler's Flood, not too long after the events of The Batman. Oz Cobb, played by Colin Farrell, is scheming to become the leader of the city's criminal underworld while everything is in disarray.

Matt Reeves recently spoke with SFX about his vision for the upcoming show, describing it as a Scarface gangster story. He explained that he pitched the idea to Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin, by outlining a story that follows the power vacuum left after Falcone's downfall. Reeves demonstrated how the Penguin, who is often underestimated and dismissed as a joke, has a hidden ambition and a strong desire for power.

He sees this ambition as a central theme in the upcoming film. Reeves went on to explain that his pitch to the network focused on an in-depth examination of the Penguin's character—specifically, what drives his insatiable desire for dominance and what personal void fuels this need.

The idea of a television series based on the Penguin's rise to prominence piqued the interest of network executives, who are eager to move forward. The Penguin premieres on HBO on September 19, followed by Sky Atlantic and NOW on September 20. To learn more, pick up the most recent issue of SFX magazine, which will be available beginning Wednesday, September 4.

