Phaedra Parks Talks About Casting Donald Trump’s Supporters For Real Housewives OF MAGA; Says, ‘That Might Make…’

Phaedra Parks, in her classic style, kept her opinions unfiltered when she was asked about The Real Housewives of MAGA idea. She also talked about her return to Real Housewives of Atlanta after a hiatus.

Since the election, Donald Trump and conservatives have been in the buzz. While chatting with a TMZ reporter, Parks talked about her return to the show and made it clear that she is seemingly here to stay for more seasons. She also said that the network had been calling her when she was absent.

When the reporter talked about Trump’s win and asked her if Bravo should make Real Housewives of MAGA, she said, “That might make for some dangerous television. They like to run up on people... with weird hats on.”

She did later say that a show that was centered on MAGA women in the country would surely be “interesting” to witness but very “volatile.”

This win is surely a big one for Trump, as this is his second time being back at the White House. Many netizens, along with celebrities who supported him, expressed their happiness over the US presidential election’s result.

This year, weeks before the actual election day, both the nominees, Trump and Kamala Harris, were all over the internet because of the rallies, the controversial things said during those events, and also celebrity endorsements.

Many famous figures have used their platforms to encourage people to cast their respective votes. Also during the voting day, they urged people to stay in those long lines and cast their ballots. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s article, Paul Rudd visited Temple University of Pennsylvania and handed out bottles to voters who were waiting in line.

Advertisement

People who supported Kamala Harris also include famous Bravo stars including Andy Cohen, Carole Radziwill, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. Other A-listers who supported her were Beyonce, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzoo, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Octavia Spencer, and many more.

People who backed Trump were Elon Musk, Zachary Levi, Joe Rogan, Roseanne Barr, Mel Gibson, Hulk Hogan, Caitlyn Jenner, Dr. Phil, Victoria Jackson, Harrison Butker, John Daly, Kelsey Grammer, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Paula Deen, among others.

ALSO READ: Madonna Lets Fans Decide Whether Her Upcoming Biopic Should Be A Series Instead Of Film: 'Think Before You Answer'