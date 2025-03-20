Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ Marriage Endured ‘Nightmare’ 5 Years? Their Journey Through Deaths, Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Departure, and More

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s last five years have been a “nightmare!” The royal couple’s marriage stood the test of time amid several challenges. They navigated the turbulence that stemmed from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Just when they were recovering, 2024 brought a major blow – Middleton and King Charles’s cancer diagnosis – that brought them back to square one. But throughout the hardship, the Prince and Princess of Wales had each other’s unwavering support.

In an interview with People magazine, royal historian Amanda Foreman shared insight on the royal couple’s partnership. “The last five years have been a nightmare for them in every possible way,” she said. “That either crushes a marriage, or it brings them together,” the historian added.

She claimed that the country needed stability more than ever as the international “stage” had been unstable. And despite facing hardship, William and Kate had risen to the occasion in an “extraordinary” way and credited their partnership for it.

The Princess recently returned to her royal duty after completing her cancer treatment. Neither she nor the Prince have addressed their estranged relationship with Harry and Meghan ever since they stepped down from being working royals in 2020 and moved to the States.

Advertisement

Insiders claim that William and Kate’s focus remains on their and their children’s – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 – well-being.

In November 2024, Prince William broke his silence on the “difficult” couple of years during his Earthshot Prize visit in Cape Town. "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” he told reporters at the time.

He declared feeling “proud” of his wife and father for handling the health crisis the way they have. “But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal,” he added.