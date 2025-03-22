How Kate Middleton Deals With 'Fourth Child' Prince William? Royal Insider REVEALS 'There's a Joke Among...'

Kate Middleton reportedly manages her husband, Prince William's, occasional tantrums by parenting him in the same way she does their three children — George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

On Friday, royal expert Tom Quinn, the author of Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, claimed to Fox News Digital that Middleton treats the prince as a "fourth child."

Quinn clarified that William , 42, occasionally becomes infuriated when events do not unfold as he anticipates, particularly due to his status as heir to the throne. Middleton , 43, is said to have mastered the art of calming him on such occasions due to her down-to-earth upbringing and parenting style.

"Occasionally, William has little tantrums and irritations if things aren’t done the way he wants them done," Quinn said.

"And so, there’s a joke among the staff that Kate treats William as the fourth child because he occasionally behaves like one," Quinn added.

Palace aides characterize Middleton's style as measured and steady, saying her calm manner helps keep William composed when he becomes irritated. A royal staffer has said she manages his temper in the same way she handles their children.

An employee told the author, "[Middleton] hasn’t had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She says he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child!"

Advertisement

Quinn says William is not the only royal with this trait. King Charles III is also reportedly quick to exhibit frustration when things do not go as he wishes.

Both royals, having been raised in households where day-to-day tasks were handled by staff, are said to have trouble understanding the effort involved in carrying out those tasks, resulting in occasional frustration.

The author also linked Prince William's behavior to his troubled childhood, citing the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana , and the public divorce of his parents as contributing factors.

Quinn said, "He was still this emotionally needy child who grew up into an emotionally needy adult." However, Kate Middleton's soothing presence helps him become a more stable and centered version of himself.