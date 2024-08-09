Prince William Celebrates Success Of London’s Air Ambulance Charity; Here’s All We KNOW

The Prince of Cambridge recently brought about very good news on social media regarding a cause that is dear to his heart. On August 9, he took to Facebook and announced that the London Air Ambulance Charity has finally reached its target goal for two new Airbus H135 helicopters.

More so, he used X (the former name of Twitter) to express his excitement and thankfulness. “Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact,” wrote the Duke. He’s been supporting the charity since 2020. He also thanked the donors, adding an image of a chopper as well as signing as ‘W.’

Earlier in the day, London’s Air Ambulance revealed they had exceeded their £19 million #UpAgainstTime campaign target. The campaign aimed at getting the fleet upgraded so that 24/7 care could be provided throughout the year. The achievement means that helicopters can now be replaced for continued operations into future years.

In addition to this announcement, a set of pictures was posted including one where Prince William was seen meeting members of staff during the February charity gala dinner. For him, it was personal; William flew with them between 2015 and 2017 when he served as an air ambulance pilot flying 999 missions among other things making it close to home.

During the February gala night, William backed up #UpAgainstTime appeals by talking about it too much in public while cracking jokes as well, such as mentioning her fellow actor Tom Cruise who was there physically present during that time on behalf of himself.

In this light mood, he then jokingly asked Mr. Cruise not to get those helicopters for his next Mission Impossible movie since he knew about his dare-devil stunts. Prince William & Kate Middleton often use social media platforms directly connecting with ordinary people.

Advertisement

They are still enjoying summer holidays before their children go back to school. Meanwhile, Kate is recovering and still undergoing cancer treatment. According to a palace insider, her family’s company is giving her strength. The success of the London Air Ambulance Charity’s campaign shows the power of community and loyalty from its followers. The organization will continue to save lives with new helicopters and such a mission is very important to Prince William.

ALSO READ: Towanda Braxton is 'Wearing' Her Alopecia Dignosis 'Loud and Proud'; Reveals Why She 'Felt Relieved' After Confirming Her Disorder