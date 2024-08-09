Towanda Braxton is 'Wearing' Her Alopecia Dignosis 'Loud and Proud'; Reveals Why She 'Felt Relieved' After Confirming Her Disorder

Towanda Braxton is completely learning to live with alopecia. The 50-year-old Braxtons actress and producer revealed at the premiere of The Braxtons at the West Cultural Arts Center on Thursday August 8 that she’s not ashamed of her diseases, rather, she wants the entire world to see how she is battling the diseases on her new reality TV show.

“I have alopecia, and I'm just wearing it loud and proud,” Towanda says. “Being bald is amazing.”

Such diseases as alopecia as defined by the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA) is a disease that results in hair loss either in patches. Some patients may regain their hair and may shed it later in life, with this cycle perhaps recurring the lifespan of the individual.

Towanda Braxton claimed that she halfway expected that she might have alopecia by definition, but it does not feel real until the doctor ultimately diagnosed her.

“I felt relieved,” the singer recalls. “Because I was like, ‘Okay, I hate being right about that, but I was right about that,’ you know?”

Towanda also shares with viewers some of the myths she has come to discover about alopecia. For example, despite the fact that some people might associate it with a tendency to be hereditary, it is not always so. But there are so many types of alopecia, so it is always exactly as important to try to find out what sort it is, especially if one has children, so one knows what to do.

“And then there are so many different types of alopecia,” she adds. “And it's important for you to find out which one you have. So just in case you have children, they'll know how to treat it.”

Finally, she only wants her story to help other people with alopecia. “For everyone else who's going through the same journey, [I want to tell them] that it's okay, and your hair does not define who you are,” she says.

Singer Towanda Braxton in an interview on the Black America Web show explained the reason why she shaved her head bald in June. She did it for her deceased sister Traci and she did it because she did not want others to know she had alopecia. Towanda always got some feeling that something was wrong with her hair, such as the cowlicks or change in the position of her hairline.

“I always knew that my hair was different. I always knew that it was something. I had a whole bunch of cowlicks growing up my hairline,” she said at the time. “My hairline was like here… and then it would grow back.”

One of the women she was working with on her skincare line encouraged her to be open about her alopecia, which gave her the courage to finally tell her husband Sean Hall about it.

Now, Towanda is embracing her role as a source of inspiration. She’s all about showing people that you can walk confidently and embrace your greatness, even without hair. And if you do want hair, you can always buy some. “For me, it's like it's letting everybody know you can walk long and strong and walk in your greatness not having hair and that's okay. And if you want hair you can buy hair,” she said.

The Braxtons premieres on Aug. 9 at 9:30 p.m. on We TV.

