Kyle Richards Marks 2 Years Being Alcohol-Free With Empowering Selfie; PIC

Kyle Richards, best known for her role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently reached a significant milestone. On July 18, the 55-year-old reality star celebrated her second anniversary of sobriety, as per PEOPLE. Richards shared on Instagram, reflecting on her journey, "I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible."

Her touching message was accompanied by a mirror selfie in which she proudly flexed her biceps in a black workout outfit, displaying her toned physique in front of gym equipment.

Kyle Richards' journey to sobriety

Richards' journey to sobriety has not been easy. "I'm proud of the fact that I've had the willpower to stay on this path," she wrote. Reflecting on her past, she recognized the difficulties of quitting alcohol. She wrote, "I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions."

She said that everyone loved 'Party Kyle' and that was the hardest part of this journey, the resistance from others. Richards, a former "people pleaser," struggled with the lack of encouragement at first.

Richards stated that her priorities have shifted over the last two years. She said that her mental and physical health became a lot more important to her than feeling like she had to be 'on' at a party or social setting.

Advertisement

The Bravo star stated that looking better without alcohol was a significant motivator to continue her sobriety journey. "It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking," she admitted.

Kyle Richards' personal struggles and triumphs

Richards did not elaborate on the difficult times, but her post came just days after her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was spotted kissing another woman in Mykonos, Greece. This sighting came after the couple separated after 27 years of marriage, as confirmed by PEOPLE a year ago.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters: Alexia (28), Sophia (24), and Portia (16). Richards has a 35-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany, from her previous marriage.

During a May 14 episode of the Bitch Bible podcast, Richards revealed that Umansky had relocated from their shared home to West Hollywood. She said that she knew when that day came, it would be strange. She added that it became very real all of a sudden. Adjusting to the change, she described how the quietness of her home felt unusual in the absence of the usual chaos.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Shares A Wholesome Post On Instagram Wishing His Wife Elsa Pataky On Her Birthday