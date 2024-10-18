Rumer Willis ‘Grateful’ To Witness Parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s ‘Love And Support’ For Each Other; DEETS

Even though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are no longer together, their daughter Rumer Willis mentioned that their love and support for each other is heartwarming to see. Rumer spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film Trail of Vengeance on Thursday, October 17, about the dynamics of her blended family.

"I'm so grateful. I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other," she told the outlet. Along with Rumer, Bruce and Moore share daughters Scout and Tallulah. The Die Hard actor also has daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, and his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

In 2023, the family of the actor from Pulp Fiction announced his dementia diagnosis as the reason for his withdrawal from acting and Hollywood. In an interview, Rumer discussed how her mother, Moore, supported them as they adapted to Bruce's illness.

"The way my mom supports all of us as we deal with it, as she deals with it, and how she is with my other little sisters," she said. The actress from Empire revealed that the family often gathers for dinners without sibling conflicts.

Rumer, who is also mom to her 18-month-old daughter Louetta with her ex Derek Richard Thomas, opened up about co-parenting. Thanks to the “unbelievable” benchmark set by her parents, Rumer was able to find the best possible way to co-parent her daughter.

Advertisement

“Derek's my best friend, and that has not changed," she said. Rumer added that they’ve found a fantastic way to maintain friendship and a loving co-parenting relationship. “And I think both of us are so happy that we can have that for ourselves as well as for Lou," she added.

In February 2021, Moore appeared on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter with Naomi and spoke about the family quarantining together during the pandemic. “It was really a blessing. It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important,” the Indecent Proposal actress said.