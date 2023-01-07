RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is back; 6 things to know about the show

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for its biggest season to date. This season will see 16 queens battle for the top spot. Irene Dubois, Sugar and Spice of TikTok fame, Kerri Colby's drag mother Sasha Colby, and other competitors will be competing for the cash prize, which has been raised from $150,000 to a mind-blowing $200,000. The competition will be fierce seeing Ariana Grande, as well as musical guests like musicians Janelle Monáe and Maren Morris. This year, the show will surpass the 200-episode mark, further elevating the season. A brand-new season of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on January 6 at 8 PM ET. The following episodes will air every Friday. The show is moving to MTV for season 15, while previously having aired on Logo and VH1. Check out the trailer here:

What Is RuPaul’s Drag Race? The popular reality show RuPaul's Drag Race puts top drag queens against one another in a series of tasks and performances for the chance to win the grand prize given by RuPaul. RuPaul is the queen of drag and one of the most well-known performers in the drag community, as Jimmy Fallon delightfully discovered. Since taking over as host of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009, RuPaul and the show's creative team have received an incredible 39 Emmy nominations, winning 24 of them. Drag queen contestants on the show have made tremendous careers, with names like Trixie Mattel and Katya becoming well-known. Drag performance was once restricted to New York City bars in the 1980s and 1990s, but over the past decade, it has become much more popular, in large part because of RuPaul's Drag Race and the access to millions of people across the world that the show provides. Since then, the show has debuted a number of popular variants, including RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Drag Race Canada, and Drag Race France. If you are looking forward to watching the show here are 6 things to know about the show: 1. There was a two-part premiere Like many past seasons of RPDR, Season 15 will feature a two-part premiere, meaning that there will be two episodes that essentially serve as the “beginning” of the season. 2. Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 online without cable If you want to watch "RuPaul's Drag Race" online, you can do so on MTV through live TV providers like Philo, Sling TV (with Comedy Extra), FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV. The best place to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 online is Philo. The inexpensive streaming option offers 60+ live TV channels, including MTV. With a monthly fee of just $25 and a seven-day free trial, it's also one of the most reasonably priced live TV streaming services available. 3. Who Is the Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15? The battle for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a $200,000 prize pool will feature 16 queens, the most participants in the show's history. The Season 15 cast consists of Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (Los Angeles, CA), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), and twins Sugar and Spice (Los Angeles, CA). Watch the teaser here:

4. Ariana Grande will be the premiere’s guest judge while TS Madison is joining the Show as an official rotating judge For the 15th season of RPDR, mega-artist Ariana Grande will be the first special guest judge! Ariana Grande, one of the biggest artists of the modern generation, was a guest judge on RPDR in Season 7. But she plays a similar part to other well-known guests who have previously judged a series' premiere episode (e.g., Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, etc.). While TS Madison had previously appeared on RPDR as a guest judge, Season 15 marks her official arrival as a permanent judge on the show! For the course of Season, TS Madison will sit next to returning judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews. 5. Judges from The RuPaul's Drag Race's Season 15 Who will stay, lip-sync for their life, or depart will also be decided by returning judges Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, and Michelle Visage. Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck served as the additional celebrity guest judges for Season 15. 6. Biological Siblings are competing together for the first time in Season 15 The show premiered yesterday and has already made buzz since the announcement. Sugar and Spice is the first ever pair of twins to compete against one another. Additionally, the identical twins are rather active on social media. It's reasonable to say that a lot of people are eager to see the twins compete on the main stage of RPDR considering that their TikTok account (alone) has amassed 7.5 million followers.

